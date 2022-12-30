2A High School Boy Basketball: Mark Morris survives Selah’s late onslaught at SunDome

YAKIMA — The Monarchs were sitting pretty with two minutes left on the clock and someone down toward the far end of the bench was probably starting to wonder what dinner was going to look like. That’s when Levi Pepper interjected himself into the Mark Morris thought process once more by going off on a scoring barrage to bring Selah all the way back to tie their non-league contest at the SunDome Shootout.

Pepper finished with a game-high 34 points and 17 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Mark Morris escaped with a 72-71 win.

“The second half certainly showed lots of fireworks. It was a hard fought game from wire to wire,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “We thought we had a comfortable cushion up to the two minute mark but they made an incredible run spearheaded by Levi Pepper. He knocked down some long range threes, which crept them back into the game.”

Mark Morris had carved out a six point lead after one quarter and went to the half leading 28-23. A 23 point third quarter left the Monarchs up by seven points with eight minutes left, but the drama was just getting started.

With both teams in the bonus early on every foul down the stretch sent players to the free throw line. As it turned out, the last team to knock down a freebie was the winner.

After Selah’s Eli Wright cashed a putback to tie the game at 71-71 with short time on the clock the Monarchs Braydon Olson was able to draw a foul nearly 70 feet from the basket and earned himself a trip to the charity stripe where he knocked down one of two attempts to put Mark Morris on top for good.

“It was our best game overall of the season. Selah is a very talented team,” Bakamus said.

Olson finished with 13 points while Kobe Parlin led the Monarchs with 23 points.

“Kobe Parlin was tough as nails, especially in the second half," Bakamus noted. "For being undersized our rebounding was great."

Meanwhile, point guard Malachai Gray notched eight points and proved instrumental to the Mark Morris effort on both ends of the court.

“Malachai Gray played his best overall game of the year,’ Bakamus noted. “He was outstanding on defense, his passing was fantastic and he was a phenomenal floor general.”

Dossen Morrow and Carson Bogner each scored 10 points for the Monarchs, and in a game where every point mattered, those double digit efforts proved to be a most pleasant surprise.

“Having Dossen Morrow and Carson Bogner both contribute 10 points each really helped our offensive production,” Bakamus noted. “They are now starting to come around and be more confident and it will only help us be a better team.”

Mark Morris (7-1) was set to continue its SunDome Shootout adventures with a date against the 2021 State runners-up from Brewster.