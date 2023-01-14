2A High School Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long dominates Hockinson with defense

R.A. Long got right back on track after a loss at Mark Morris earlier this week by cranking up the heat on defense and dropping Hockinson 60-24 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup at The Lumberdome, Friday.

The Lumberjacks allowed a dozen points in the first quarter but never allowed more than six in any period after that in order to keep the Hawks from getting their hopes up. Hockinson bottomed out with just one point in the second quarter as R.A. Long put together a 30-13 lead.

“Got off to a little bit of a slow start. I think we had a bit of a hangover from last game,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. ”First quarter was close but after lighting a fire in the kids they responded.”

Cavin Holden led the Jacks with a game-high 26 points to go with five rebounds and six assists. The Lumberjacks outscored their guests 30-11 in the second half to pull away for good.

“Hockinson threw every defensive scheme at Holden and as the game went on we settled down,” Key noted.

Jaxon Cook scored eight points with six rebounds and TraMayne Jenkins contributed posted six points with seven rebounds to help the hosts dominate the block..

“Cook made himself wide and available down low and got a lot of easy baskets from all the attention they were paying to Holden,” Key said.

Lonnie Brown Jr. added six points for the Lumberjacks with four assists and four steals. Payton Thill posted just two points in the win but snared six rebounds along the way to help limit the Hawks’ second chance opportunities.

Ethan Wall led Hockinson with seven points.

R.A. Long (12-3, 8-1) will play at Washougal on Tuesday.

Monarchs tax Hudson's Bay

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris ransacked Hudson’s Bay for four quarters, Friday, to bag a 84-40 victory in 2A GSHL action.

Kobe Parlin led all scorers with 21 points and Braydon Olson added 19 points in the win.

The Monarchs held the Eagles to 10 points or fewer in three quarters after allowing 13 in the first. That defensive effort allowed the guests to take a 46-22 lead into their team chat at halftime.

“We lead wire to wire. Good overall game and it was nice to get our entire roster some quality minutes,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said.

After dominating the first half of play the Monarchs began to get creative with their substitutions and still managed to win every quarter.

“Brandon Thornton played well off the bench as did Jacob Hammond and Nate Stephens,” Bakamus noted. “We were able to rest our starters the entire fourth quarter.”

Hammond scored eight points, Stephens tallied seven and Thornton added seven for the Monarchs. As a team Mark Morris knocked down 26 of 39 shots, including nine of 22 attempts from long range.

Izek Finn led the Eagles with 12 points and Aqeel Bauman notched 10.

Deacon Dietz continued his trek on the comeback trail, playing his third game of the week after playing in just one contest prior to Monday, and Malakai Gray provided a steady presence as the point man for the Monarchs.

“Malakai Gray had another solid floor game with seven assists,” Bakamus noted. “Deacon Dietz was able to increase his plane minutes, which is always a bright spot for us with his return.

Mark Morris (12-1, 9-0) will play at Ridgefield on Tuesday.

Huddleston, Woodland take down River

WOODLAND — Dane Huddleston led five double-digit Woodland scorers as the team cruised to a decisive 75-65 2A Greater St. Helens league win over Columbia River, Friday.

Huddleston led the Beavers with 21 points while Beau Swett dropped in 17 and both Justin Philpot and Luke Logan provided 13 points.

Woodland was able to run out to a 37-23 lead at the intermission. The Woodland defense held Columbia River to just nine points in the first quarter.

Logan hit a set of three-pointers in the second half to keep the Beavers’ offense rolling.

The Rapids tried to fight back with a huge 26-point fourth quarter in which Ari Richardson scored seven points and Aaron Hoey hit two big three-pointers. Hoey led the Rapids with 19 points. Richardson had 12 points and John Reeder scored 13 in the loss.

Woodland (9-5, 6-3) travels to Fort Vancouver on Thursday at 7 p.m., where it will look to continue to try to narrow the gap on Mark Morris and R.A. Long at the top of the 2A GSHL standings.