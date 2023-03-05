YAKIMA — It was a magical run.

Was.

Such a painful word. It signals the ending of something, but not its completion. Not entirely.

The Mark Morris magic finally ran out. It had to, eventually, but hopefully not so soon. Hopefully with one more win.

But the Lynden Lions were just too much. Anthony Canales was just too much. Kobe Baar was just too much. And Mark Morris came up 32 minutes short of its first State title since 1987 in a 61-43 loss in the 2A boys state championship game at the SunDome.

“We got our phones taken away the day of the game, like four hours before,” Deacon Dietz said. “I was seriously looking out my window looking at the river and I said, 'Win or lose, this river is still running this way to that way, and there’s nothing that can change that.’ At the end of the day, there’s gone be a winner and there’s gonna be a loser, and that river’s still gonna be running.”

It was such an unlikely run. Such an unlikely team to do it. But they ran their course as confidently as that river.

Its starting center is 6-foot-1, maybe. It played tough games on purpose. It won just about all of them.

Bakamus called this the “Magical Mystery Tour.” It’s an apt description. The 2023-23 Mark Morris Monarchs were a bona fide basketball team. It’s seems so simple, so obvious to the point of ridicule.

“It’s a consummate basketball team,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “We wouldn’t be sitting right here if it wasn’t a consummate basketball team.”

Of course it’s a basketball team. They wear tank tops and shorts and dribble an inflated bladder and try to throw it through a round piece of metal.

But the description captures the essence of the endeavor. It’s a collective. A family of sorts. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. By themselves, they are individuals. Together, they are a team.

And these Monarchs were a great one.

“We’re a family,” Dossen Morrow, that 6-foot-1 center, said. “We’re all super close. We all hang out all the time. We love each other. That’s why it’s so emotional. It’s hard letting people go.”

In the grand scheme, the Monarchs reaching a State final is quite an achievement, indeed.

As freshmen, departing seniors Kobe Parlin and Deacon Dietz were starters on a team that failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in living memory. Decades. A handful of them, to be exact.

Four years after it felt like the glory days of a program so used to success, a constant, ever-present, take-for-granted status was eroding, or had eroded, it all swung back the other way.

Four years later after that most unusual season, the Mark Morris Monarchs, though short of the ultimate goal, are back where everyone is used to seeing them; playing deep into the postseason and bringing home hardware.

And the accomplishment isn’t lost on those obviously disappointed and emotional seniors.

“Me and Kobe kinda knew freshman year that we were gonna have to figure some stuff out. And we really did,” Dietz said, before looking over his shoulder at the scoreboard and correcting himself. “(We) almost figured everything out, really. We got as close as we can to a State championship. And that’s the best that we could do. We ended up losing, and that’s the way life goes sometimes.”

What’s perhaps the most frustrating part of the whole situation is the way it ended for Parlin.

He’s accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish as a high school basketball player. He made the first-team All-Tournament list. He was co-league Player of the Year. He’s the All-Time leading boys scorer at a program that has seen greats come and go time and time again.

And he spent most of his last game on the bench, forced there by fouls that drew ever more ire from the Mark Morris side of the SunDome as they kept coming.

He picked up two fouls in the first minutes of the game. Got tagged for a fourth midway through the third quarter, then was disqualified on a charge in the final period that was as much as a dagger as any Canales shot.

The senior was obviously affected by the fact he played just 13 minutes in his final high school game. And why wouldn’t he be?

“I wouldn’t care about losing if I got to play a little more, it just hurts me that I didn’t get to play in my final game,” Parlin said. “I couldn’t play and show everyone what I can do because I was in foul trouble the whole game. I got fouled out. I’d rather go with a fight and play 'til the end, but that’s not the way it happened.”

It’s a long drive from Yakima to Longview, made longer by the dicey conditions of the mountain pass.

One final ride as a group. One last trip with the boys in baby blue.

“I don’t even know what’s gonna happen,” Parlin said. “It’s gonna be a lot of mixed emotions. We’re gonna joke. We might cry again. But it’s alright, at least we’re doing it together.”