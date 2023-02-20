VANCOUVER — Standing baseline next to an overworked event coordinator Friday night, even a tired sports reporter couldn’t keep from chucking as the R.A. Long and Mark Morris student sections lobbed insults and insinuations back and forth at one another during the boys basketball District championship game.

After one particularly well-timed insult the man with all the passwords, keys and badges turned to me and said, “Our administrators say our student section needs to calm down, but they’re nothing like this, and this is fun to me.”

In a game that featured double technicals, several breaks for on-court injuries, and a referee asking for what proved to be a precautionary police escort to the locker room, Longview put on a show at Hudson’s Bay High School that left an indelible impression on everyone who was there along with everyone watching and listening at home.

Yes, there were coaches with heartburn and fans with vendettas but most of all there were local athletes hitting big shots, playing with big emotions, taking big falls and rising dramatically from the mat for the crescendo. There were alumni in the crowd decked out in ill-fitting team gear from yesteryear and there was a wraparound walkway that let fans lean over the action and proved too tempting a perch to permanently flee even after being told to move along by the powers that be.

“I was a little upset it was in this venue,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said of the Hudson’s Bay gym. “But when those bleachers came out I thought this was a lot nicer gym when that comes out, and then when I was looking out I saw that whole walkway was full, so it was a great atmosphere.”

And while administrators were without a doubt nervous about what students and fans might say next, there is no doubt that the foundation of the rivalry is based on little tiny grudges and a whole heap of respect. And that’s exactly what makes each round so exhausting.

When Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus grabbed the microphone while the Lumberjacks celebrated nobody quite knew what to expect. A consolation speech isn’t exactly protocol, but when the opposing coach is also your former head coach in high school, as is the case for Key and Bakamus, you’re inclined to listen before you react.

Through a stapled on smile Bakamus congratulated the Lumberjacks on a game well played and wished them success in the postseason. Then he pointed at Key in particular and said, “Jeray, you know I love you, but not tonight,” before handing off the mic and walking his hangdog squad to the locker room for the post-mortem.

Key says he didn’t hear the comment in the moment as he welcomed a wave of well-wishers and worried about kids with scissors in their hands safe on ladders, but he was moved by the gesture when he heard about it.

“Me and Bakamus, no matter what, we’re close. We talk in the offseason, hangout in the offseason. Like I’ve told people before, I’m not reinventing the wheel, I played for two legendary coaches in coach Roffler and coach Bakamus,” Key said. “I take a lot of what he’s done and what he taught me with discipline; I mean, I was a kid growing up just kind of didn’t want to listen a lot and he instilled that in me and I’ve instilled that in my players about being on time. So I take a lot from him and coach Roffler. Being able to play against him is special.”

The ties that bind don’t end there, either. In the District semifinals the Lumberjacks defeated Tumwater, a team coached by former Mark Morris guard Josh Wilson. Even though they were once teammates doesn’t mean they’re inclined to take it easy on one another on the court.

“It’s like a rivalry with me and Josh ever since I was a freshman and he was a senior,” Key said. “I grew up watching Josh and he made me want to be a better player, so going against those two is a special moment. It’s bigger than all the other games.”

By coincidence, Mark Morris’ Kobe Parlin passed both Wilson (1,321) and Matt Fowler (1,327) on the Monarchs’ all-time scoring list during the R.A. Long game. Parlin now sits in second place and just 39 points behind Mike Petersen for the top spot on the list. Petersen, if you didn’t assume, is Key’s uncle.

Of course, before a player can laugh about the good old days they’ve got to fight through them tooth and nail first. Against the Monarchs it was sophomore TraMayne Jenkins who provided the Lumberjacks with the gristle they needed to get by.

“He’s a helluva player and a helluva rebounder too,” R.A. Long’s six-foot seven-inch senior center Jaxon Cook said of his primary helper down on the block. “He just goes out for everything. He’s a dog. He’s blood thirsty.”

That is a description that Jenkins did not disagree with and he called the victory a suiting payback for last fall’s loss on the football field. The young Lumberjack’s appetite for conflict was never more apparent than during a break in the action in the second half when he wound up in the middle of a dustup that had school administrators scrambling and resulted in technical foul shots even if there were no actual fisticuffs.

“At first I was trying to get away from it because I get heated a lot, but what happened was Malakai (Gray) got all chirpy and everything so I had to back Cavin up because you know he’s going to get heated and we need them in the game,” Jenkins explained. “They don’t want to get me involved.”

And while Jenkins didn’t get too heated, Holden did get to stay in the game, finishing with a game-high 25 points to help secure the 66-61 victory. But it was clutch shots from players like Lonnie Brown Jr/, Aizik Rothwell, Jake Gabbard and Cook that helped push the Jacks over the top.

“They were making shots,” Mark Morris’ Deacon Dietz said. “Cavin was getting his way. He’s a good player. He’s always going to do that. But it was their role players for them tonight and they showed out.”

There were other frothy moments, too, like late in the game with Mark Morris putting on a scramble press in an attempt to put up points in a hurry. The Lumberjacks took the ball out of bounds and then had to call timeout to avoid a five-second call. Coming out of the timeout the Monarchs thought they had the Jacks scouted perfectly and it put two prolific scorers on a collision course, with Cavin Holden writhing in pain on the court afterward.

“Bakamus knew to put his guy on the inbounds and if I swung again they were going to try to take a charge,” R.A. Long’s Holden said. “And then he tried to take a charge, and then stuck his knee out on purpose; I knew he did it on purpose. Braydon Olson did it on purpose, and hit my thigh.”

To be fair, Olson was assessed only a standard blocking foul and managed to contribute 18 points for the Monarchs in the loss. Still, Holden recovered from the charlie-horse in time to sink a few more free throws, and was able to shake off a similar injury earlier in the contest while enduring taunts from the Mark Morris students who prefer to be called the Roundball Rowdies. With the victory in hand, Holden was happy to have been able to make so many Monarchs eat their words.

“People thought Mark Morris was going to come in here and probably beat us for a third time. You know, I’m getting texts before the game, ‘You ready to lose?’ from Mark Morris people. Obviously they thought they were going to come here and beat us but I had a good feeling.”

Last season when the Jacks were able to defeat the Monarchs three times in a row, people had said it couldn’t be done. Holden never lost faith, though. He said old adages don’t matter much when you’re the better team. And this time around, with the tables turned entering the district tournament, he remembered what they say about beating a team three times in a row; it’s hard.

“Ya, ya, of course, and that’s why we were so good last year too because we destroyed Mark Morris in the third game but they couldn’t do that to us,” Holden said.

But not all the Lumberjacks let their personal rivalries cloud their vision or raise their heart rate too much. Turning back to the big man who’d just descended the ladder after cutting himself a piece of the District championship net for the second straight year, Cook looked as at ease as an old man in a rocking chair.

“It’s obviously a good feeling but it’s just like another game to us,” Cook said. “I can’t even describe it, it’s just so natural. Losing twice obviously didn’t feel good, but this time it’s a whole different ball game.”

Considering the Lumberjacks are now 2-0 all-time in District title games against Mark Morris and find themselves rolling into State with a full head of steam for the second straight season, it’s certainly easy to see why the Jacks feel like they’re sitting pretty.

“As Jeray said earlier in his speech, we just never give up,” Cook noted. “This group we have, we’ve gone through it all, ups and downs and overall we just wanted it more.”

Mark Morris and R.A. Long will both begin play in the state tournament on Saturday in the Regional round. The Lumberjacks will play Pullman at 2 p.m. in Spokane, while Mark Morris will play Sehome at 4 p.m. in Chehalis.