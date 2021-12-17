2A Girls Basketball Roundup: Fisher nets 20, Mark Morris turns Woodland over 38 times in 67-34 win

Mark Morris put the pressure on Woodland to maximum effect Thursday, forcing 38 turnovers on the way to a 67-34 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball action at Ted Natt Court.

The Monarchs employed a full court press for the bulk of the game with Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel providing much of the pressure up front on the Beavers guards. Schlecht came away with nine steals and five assists in the game to match her nine points as Mark Morris kept Woodland in their discomfort zone almost all game long.

“For me that’s always my number one goal is defense but as a team I think we really stepped up tonight,” Schlecht said. “Our team defense is basically; put pressure on them. And we always have that help defense and we have that trust in each other as a team.”

Woodland found some early success going over the top to break the press but once the MM backcourt started intercepting those passes the Beavers quickly fell behind. The Monarchs went on a 15-7 run over the final five minutes of the first quarter and three pointer by Millspaugh before the buzzer put MM up 22-11.

That left Woodland with only one option; start applying pressure themselves. And the ploy worked, if only for a fleeting moment.

“I was torn because if we sit back we probably could have held them to less but we didn’t wind up with those turnovers,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “But we’ve got to get better. We can’t just sit back and let teams take it to us.”

After closing the gap to ten points at 30-20 with 1:45 remaining in the half, Woodland saw their momentum come to a halt as the Monarchs rattled off 14 unanswered points. That run included a bucket by Emma Fisher with nine seconds left to put the hosts firmly in control with a 40-22 advantage.

Fisher finished with a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds. She scored 17 of those points in the first half to help create a gap that proved too much for the Beavers to overcome.

Flanagan said his team came in aiming to slow Fisher, but the rest of the Monarchs made it tough with five players knocking down shots from the depths of Commerce Avenue on the evening.

“For some reason our transition defense struggled,” Flanagan said. “We knew she was good but we’ve got to cover all of them.”

Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins noted the Monarchs need their wing players to knock down open looks if they want their offense to operate properly going forward.

“That’s the key is multiple girls hitting threes and stretching the floor out and that’s where Emma gets to feast,” Atkins said. “When those girls are hitting shots it allows her to be one-on-one a lot of the time.”

Merzoian and Madi Noel added three steals to the Monarchs impressive tally, while MM only coughed the ball up eight times. That differential allowed MM to pull away in the second half, stretching their lead to twenty points at 52-32 on a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Schlecht at the end of the third quarter. That splash mirrored the last second makes by Millspaugh and Natalie Mejia in the first and fourth quarters.

Schlecht said she was not surprised to see her teammates filling it up from deep and she believes the Monarchs have yet to play their best basketball.

“Ali is hitting those threes every game now. Madi has been having a great season with those threes and Isabella, too,” Schlecht said. “ We just have a great shooting team this year.”

As for Woodland, Riley Stading scored a team-high 11 points. Sydney George added five points and a team-high five rebounds.

But after the postgame pleasantries Flanagan was most concerned with ball security as his team prepares for another 2A GSHL matchup this weekend.

“We’ve got to get more mature, we’ve got to dribble with our heads up. We’ve got to handle the pressure. That’s part of basketball,” Flanagan said. “We were throwing it away. Whether it was physical or not, we were just trying to throw it to them as fast as we could.”

Woodland (2-3, 1-3 league) will be back on the court at Hockinson on Saturday.

Mark Morris (3-4, 2-2 league) will try to keep their momentum rolling into the break beginning with a game at the Moda Center against Fort Vancouver at 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

Eagles beat out Jills

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long girls basketball team nearly doubled its offensive output from its last outing, but that only managed to make the final result a bit closer in a 68-42 loss to Hudson’s Bay in 2A GSHL play Thursday.

The Eagles swooped out for 39 points in the first half, while the Lumberjills managed just 11 in the first quarter and seven in the second, and came out slow again in the third with eight.

Miranda Lomax bounced back from a rough night against Washougal last Friday with a 19-point effort to lead R.A. Long, but she was the only Lumberjill to finish in double-figures. Jayla Clark scored eight points, Jadyn Terry had five, and Grace House and Breyelle Box both added four.

R.A. Long (1-4) will host Ridgefield on Saturday.

