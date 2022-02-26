2A Boys Regional Basketball: Mark Morris puts Prosser on the ropes, lets 'Stangs slip by for State berth

CHEHALIS — The Monarchs had all the ingredients in the mix for a memory-making victory Saturday but when three final frantic looks at the basket wouldn’t fall Mark Morris found themselves looking at a season ending 60-58 loss to Prosser that they’d just as soon forget.

“It’s a tough way to lose because we had good looks at the end that would have tied it,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “It’s just one of those things where when you want something, and you play high stakes basketball and you lose, it just feels demoralizing.”

The two-point nature of the loss made it sting all the more, but Mark Morris put on a ferocious display just to reach gut wrenching territory. After taking a brief 13-11 lead in the first quarter, and trailing by two heading into the second, the Monarchs went cold from the field and got sloppy with the ball until they found themselves trailing by 11 points and wondering what in the world was happening.

A full court press from the Mustangs gave the Monarchs fits over the course of the game and led to a haul of fast break points for Prosser. The half court set gave MM trouble, too, as the Mustangs let their big dog on the block, AJ Gonzalez, get plenty of touches near the hoop. When Gonzalez couldn’t find room to operate he kicked the ball back out to the wing where Koby and Kory McClure tossed in daggers from three-point land.

Koby McClure finished with a game-high 17 points, including a big three-ball down the stretch,, while Kory McClure added ten points that included a pair of long distance strikes in the fourth. Meanwhile, Gonzalez contributed a workingman’s 13 points down low.

Still, the Monarchs' defense was able to contest enough shots to hold the Mustangs to just a 23-of-61 mark from the floor, including a paltry 22 percent on 27 shots from beyond the arc. Those stops allowed the Monarchs to erase a double digit lead in rapid fashion.

Mark Morris went to the locker room happy to be trailing by just seven points, 32-25, and then flummoxed the Mustangs right out of halftime by scoring two quick buckets and forcing a timeout from Prosser. But then the Mustangs got hot again, pushing the lead out to nine points with four minutes left in the third before the Monarchs reengaged their pesky defensive efforts.

After a steal and a lob pass that found a streaking Braydon Olson for two points, Mark Morris led 42-41 with just under two minutes left in the third. After falling behind again, Malakai Gray absorbed a charge on the defensive end before crossing up his defender, driving to his left and kissing a floater off the glass to put the Monarchs back up by one.

“We fought hard to get to that situation. The first half wasn’t a very good half of basketball,” Bakamus said.

But Prosser refused to get on their horse and ride out of town quietly, reclaiming a 44-43 lead going into the fourth quarter. A pair of Deacon Dietz free throws with 5:37 left in the game put Mark Morris ahead 48-47 before Dietz took an elbow to the face on the following possession and wound up losing his brunch all over the court. Dietz would have to sit for a spell, but was far from finished, netting a team-high 16 points in the game.

What seemed like a bad omen was just a tease for the Monarchs as Dietz and Kobe Parlin continued to find room to work in the transition game and built their advantage up to six points with three minutes remaining.

That’s when the Mustangs began to fight their way back into the picture.

“We built it up to six points and I think we even had an opportunity with the ball to go up by eight but we just had too much separation,” Bakamus said. “We knew they were a good perimeter shooting team and as the game wears on your body breaks down a little bit and instead of being two feet off your man your four feet and both of those guys made bullseye shots.”

After tying the game up at 56-56 off of those McClure long range makes and forcing a turnover a Prosser player looked like he was going to drop in an easy bucket to reclaim the lead once more. But Parlin came out of nowhere and pounded the ball against the glass with both hands to prevent the score. What seemed like cause for celebration for the Monarchs quickly turned to a sinking feeling as Parlin rolled on the floor with a twisted ankle that forced him to the bench for the remainder of the game.

Parlin finished with 15 points for MM and Braydon Olson added 11.

After giving up a score on the next trip down the floor the Monarchs needed a bucket and Dietz delivered with a pull up 15-footer to knot the game at 58-58. But again a McClure answered. This time Koby managed to get the ball on the block and drew a foul on the shot attempt, sinking both free throws and putting the pressure squarely on the Monarchs’ side with short time on the clock.

After a failed attempt on their first look Dietz grabbed an offensive board and Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus called a timeout with 9.5 seconds left in the game in order to draft up a last-second look. As it turned out the Monarchs got a good look, and then another, and then one more before the buzzer sounded, but all three attempts found the iron unkind and left Mark Morris three points shy of a traditional trip to the state tournament in Yakima.

The loss left the Monarchs wondering what might have been.

“We were only able to play one of our seniors, who as a group I have a lot of respect and gratitude towards,” Bakamus said. “It was a big class coming in and ended up with four, valiant, hard-nosed boys who were dedicated to a cause.”

With the core of their rotation returning, minus senior Rome Hendrickson, Mark Morris will look to bounce all the way back to the SunDome next season.

“I don’t know what necessarily goes through people’s individual minds, I just know they are winners,” Bakamus said. “Not that one loss is going to be the motivating factor, but maybe looking back on the season at a couple of games that we wanted to turn out differently, and could have turned out differently, maybe those are the things that burn in their soul when they think about improvement.”

Bakamus noted that he will also be back on the sideline next season for his 30th campaign with the boys in Columbia Blue.

