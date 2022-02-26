2A Boys Regional Basketball: Jacks break loose in third, rip White River to reach quarterfinals

The third-seeded R.A. Long boys basketball team was playing with heavy hearts on Saturday night and after a slow start, the Lumberjacks broke free in with a big third quarter to drop No. 6 White River 72-58 to earn a first round bye at State and advance to the quarterfinals in Yakima next week.

The win was all the more meaningful for the team as RAL guard and leading scorer Cavin Holden lost his grandfather, Thomas Holden, late this week. Holden’s dad Jamal Holden is also an assistant coach for the Jacks.

“We played a tough game,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “We played a lot with Coach Holden in our heart tonight and Cavin…So our team wanted to go get this done. There was no way we were going to lose this game. This is a family and we knew we were going to get it done for them. And everybody stepped up for Cavin and coach and it was special.”

Senior guard Jamond Harris said he and his teammates had the same mindset as their coach.

“We just wanted to play for him,” Harris said. “We knew that him and his family are going through a lot, so we just wanted to play for them and get this win for them.”

After a slow start by their normal standards left the game tied at 28-28 at halftime, the Lumberjacks managed to piece things together in the third quarter to outscore the Hornets 26-10 and take a commanding 54-38 lead heading to the fourth.

Everything was working for the Jacks in the third, peaking with a 19-4 run to blow past the Hornets. The Jacks’ defense got aggressive and forced turnover after turnover that led to easy buckets on the other end.

“We started messing up on defense, so during halftime Jeray got on us and we started focusing more on defense and not ball watching too much, so it helped us out,” Harris said.

RAL also got things rolling from beyond the arc, knocking down four three-pointers on the run. Stephen Rooklidge knocked down back-to-back threes to kick off the run and Lonnie Brown Jr. stepped in to knock down another pair to help fuel put the Jacks firmly in front.

Rooklidge’s hot start to the half was in response to a challenge from Key at the break.

“We definitely got on Rook and told him ‘Hey man, shoot your shot. First shot you took didn’t have rotation,’” Key said. “Next thing you know he goes and knocks two in a row down and answers the call. But every time I get on him I’ll tell you what, he always answers the call and that’s what he did.”

Aaron Ofstun also got the RAL student section rumbling with a massive block of a White River 3-point attempt that sent the ball into the back court in a hurry, leading to yet another breakaway score.

Speaking of Ofstun, the 6-foot 8-inch center came into the game licking his chops at the prospect of a one-on-one matchup in the paint. Ofstun took advantage of the rare opportunity and went on an 8-0 run by himself in the first quarter, mixing in another monster block to help get the Jacks’ offense moving early. Ofstun went on to finish with a game-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds and three total blocks.

“We knew that they had some size coming into this game, but not a lot of physicality and it’s been a while since I haven’t been double teamed…it’s nice not being double teamed for once,” Ofstun said.

Ofstuns dominant start eventually garnered the Hornets to send an extra maroon jersey in his direction, helping open things up for RAL’s shooters on the perimeter.

“He’s been seeing the double team all year, so when you double it’s kind of getting harder for teams to double because we’ve really practiced it so much that he’s making the right passes and we’re scoring out of it,” Key said.

The Jacks managed to close out the Hornets with a 14-2 run in the fourth to erase any doubt and give them the chance to look ahead to Yakima.

Jamond Harris backed up Ofstun with 16 points on four long balls and dished out six assists by working the ball to the open man. Rooklidge added 12 points, all in the second half, and although it wasn’t Holden’s hottest night from the field, he still finished with seven points and six assists.

“We’ve got scoring from all over the place,” Key said. “I think Cavin had seven points tonight and we still put up 72 points. That’s tough. A guys who’s averaging 21 and you go put up 72 and other guys can go and make shots, it was just huge for us. You never know when it’s going to come, but anybody can score at any time because they’re all good players.”

R.A. Long now finds itself in new territory, facing its first contest that could eliminate them from title contention on Thursday where they’ll play the winner of No. 5 Tumwater and No. 12 Grandview at 7:45 p.m. Despite the change in stakes, the Jacks’ mindset stays the same.

We’re still 0-0 now,” Key said. “Got to go win now. Earlier in the District Championship game or this game you could have took a loss or something, but you can’t now. We’ve been taking it one game at a time the whole year, so we’re staying focused.”

This quarterfinal run for Jacks is also unfamiliar territory as it marks their first foray this deep into the playoff bracket in almost seven years, with their last quarterfinal trip coming in 1953. The added rarity of the trip has RAL aiming at making the most of it.

“We know this is what we worked for so hard in the offseason,” Ofstun said. “We can’t go home empty handed. We’re so focused on this, we put in so much work. We’re ready.”

