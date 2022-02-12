2A Boys District Basketball: Tumwater downs Woodland in first round

TUMWATER — The Woodland boys basketball team threw the first punch, but couldn’t fend off Tumwater’s counter, as the top seed out of the EvCo dealt the Beavers a 59-49 loss in the opening round of the 2A District IV tournament Saturday.

Hot offense saw the Beavers jump out to an 11-2 lead early in the first, putting the threat of an upset very much in the Thurston County air.

“We got off to a good start,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said. “I thought we had great ball movement and shot with confidence. Defensively we executed the game plan well and did a nice job fighting for rebounds.”

But the Thunderbirds responded to nearly trim away by the end of the quarter, ending the first half off a 28-13 run on the back of seven Woodland turnovers in the second to take a 30-24 lead into halftime.

That deficit reached double-digits in the third quarter, and Woodland couldn’t overcome it late,

Beau Swett scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, but the rest of the Beavers could only manage six points after halftime between them.

“Beau had a few turnovers in the first half, but I thought he did a nice job of being aggressive offensively in the second half and taking better care of the ball,” Buck said. “I’m proud of the way he and the rest of the team continue to improve”

Dane Huddleston added 12 points on a quartet of 3-pointers, and Drew Burns put in nine on three of his own.

Woodland drops to win-or-go-home territory in the district tournament now; the Beavers will play Black Hills at Ridgefield on Tuesday. A win would put them in a winner-to-state matchup.

