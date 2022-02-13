2A Boys District Basketball: Mark Morris runs over W.F. West in Mint City opener

CHEHALIS — The last time these two teams met was on the grounds of the old Rose Garden. On Saturday, the Monarchs were a plain old thorn in the Bearcats’ side.

Way back on Dec. 11, when they met on the home court of the Portland Trailblazers, Mark Morris downed W.F. West by a dozen points but as a non-league out-of-state date it wasn’t worth much more than memories. This time around the stakes were much higher as the two teams faced off in the opening round of the 2A District IV boys basketball tournament.

Just like last time the Monarchs got the best of the Bearcats, punching their ticket to the District semifinals with a declarative 73-44 road victory.

“When you get in a playoff situation and you’re on their home court there’s always a lot of unknowns,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “We have a pretty good rivalry with W.F. West. We won the first game but you have to throw that out the window. The fact that they had lost to White River by one and they had beaten Tumwater and Ridgefield, things that we haven’t done, you knew you were going to get the full meal deal.”

Mark Morris ran out to an 11-0 lead to start the game, hounding the Bearcats guards in a variety of backcourt pressuring fronts and forcing the ball away from the high flying Dirk Plakinger experience whenever possible. By the end of the first quarter MM held a 23-9 advantage, which they turned into a 19 point edge at the intermission that felt entirely insurmountable for the home team and their shell shocked fans.

The game never looked close because it wasn’t. And that’s a conclusion that was far from foregone when the Monarchs made the trek to Lewis County to face the EvCo’s number two seed.

“About four minutes into I could tell that our guys were pretty locked in to what we wanted to do," Bakamus said. “I felt like we had a little extra pep in our step and we set the tone early. I didn’t expect an onslaught like that, but we’ve been working toward playing like that.”

In order to notch the victory the Monarchs had to find a solution for Soren Dalan, W.F. West’s 6’10” giant in the middle. Soren provided a spark for the Bearcats when he wasn't on the bench in foul trouble, re-entering the contest periodically and furiously posting up on the block and calling for his rock. The Monarchs countered by throwing every able body with at least three muscles his way whenever he touched the ball. Dalan finished with 11 points to go with several guttural screams. Plakinger added a game-high 17 points in the loss.

“They really are a two-headed monster with Plakinger and Dalen so it’s really a matter of not letting their supporting cast do good things,” Bakamus said.

Joe Matthews added eight points for the Bearcats, but because of the Monarchs’ offensive efficiency and a plague of turnovers for the home side, none of the Bearcats successes ever felt like they mattered much. Even when Plakinger got loose in the third quarter, parting the lane like the Red Sea and powering home a pogo stick slam the Monarchs’ still didn’t seem to mind much. With a comfortable lead to cushion the blow, the boys in baby blue seemed to enjoy the highlight reel slam for what it was before vowing that it would never happen again and then buckling down to put the finishing touches on the playoff beating.

Four players scored in double figures for MM with Deacon Dietz and Kobe Parlin sharing top honors at 15 points each. Braydon Olson added 14 and Rome Hendrickson finished on 10.

The Monarchs pushed their lead out to 24 points for a time in the first half and then worked to push it back that high, and beyond, after recharging at halftime. Midway through the fourth quarter they’d achieved a 30 point advantage and soon all five starters had a place on the bench where they enjoyed a rare moment of respite, laughing at their good fortune and rooting for their teammates to continue finding the bottom of the net.

“We got all 15 guys in,” Bakamus said. “It’s always nice to see kids who have been working really hard in practice go and get their opportunity.”

Carson Ness punctuated the mop-up duty with a three pointer from the top of the key that pushed the Monarchs’ lead out to 31 for their largest margin of the game with about three minutes left to play.

“It’s been fun to watch growth in practice and attitudes in practice and then have it carry over to a real game,” Bakamus added.

Jacob Hammond provided solid minutes off the bench for the Monarchs throughout the game, scoring six points and lending his body to the effort of slowing down Dalan. Dossen Morrow spent the entire game giving up about ten inches and 100 pounds to Dalan in the post but still managed seven points while acting as the root of frustration for the Bearcats’ big man.

The win sets up a date between R.A. Long and Mark Morris in the District semifinal on Tuesday at Ridgefield High School starting at 7:45 p.m.

It’s safe to say that the Monarchs are looking forward to a shot at redemption in their third meeting with the Lumberjacks this season, even if the Rabid Squirrel Roadshow is set to take place far away from the familiar settings of the planned city.

“They’ve had our number, and they’ve had it twice,” Bakamus said. “And they had it convincingly last time.”

