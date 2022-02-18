2A Boys District Basketball: Mark Morris burns Black Hills, stakes claim to Sweet-16

TUMWATER — It was back to business for the Mark Morris boys basketball team on Thursday. Just two days after suffering a thrashing at the hands of R.A. Long in the district semifinals the Monarchs came out and put on a 32 minute clinic in hardwood craftsmanship, defeating Black Hills 80-57 and securing a berth in the Regional round of the state tournament.

“They were disappointed with our last performance and had to flush it pretty quick,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said.

And flush it they did.

In a loser-out contest versus a Black Hills squad that was playing in a familiar gym in their own hometown, the Monarchs made things awkward for the throng of Wolves' fans that traveled across I-5 for the occasion. Mark Morris led 22-7 after one quarter.

Bakamus was proud of his team’s defense for coming out in a “fierce and competitive manner.”

That is to say, the Monarchs put pressure on the Wolves ball handlers and turned them over again and again until they were done and had to be subbed out. Those takeaways led to transition buckets for the Monarchs and once the momentum turned their way it never swung back again.

“It was nice to see Dossen Morrow be assertive. He has that ability but for him to come out and score six points in the first quarter they were probably wondering, ‘What’s going on?’” Bakamus said. “It was just a good, fast start. It got them on their heels. If you could ever script something you would do that every time.”

Morrow finished with 11 points for MM, but it was Braydon Olson that really went to work in the first half on the way to a game-high 25 points. After taking a 15 point lead into the intermission the Monarchs put the heat on again. This time around it was Deacon Dietz getting hot to help MM score 25 third quarter points and double its lead before the beginning of the fourth.

Dietz finished with 18 points that included a breakaway dunk off of yet another Black Hills turnover. And all of that on a night when a young man of lesser fortitude might have called in sick or at least begged out for some extra rest once the game seemed well in hand.

“I’ve got to give Deacon some credit…I won’t go into elaborate detail about what was going on in the locker room before the game, but he was not feeling very well. I just told him to fight through it and he’ll have a day or two off,” Bakamus said. “He’s awful hard on himself but when he does the things that he can do and plays to his strength he’s pretty dynamic and he showed that tonight.”

Mark Morris made a living on transition buckets and putbacks at the rim and connected on just six three-point attempts all game long. Olson had three of those long-range scores himself.

On the other end, MM held Johnnie Stallings to just eight points. Luke Ellison scored 14 for the Wolves and Keagen Rongen took advantage of the Monarchs' commitment to shutting down the outside to tally a team-high 16 closer to the hoop.

“Because of our size we have to pick one or the other. We’ve tried these combination things and it's like a jack of all trades and a master of none. When we can really focus on one particular item on defense, whether it's post-D or perimeter-D, we can really excel at that one item” Bakamus said. “And it’s not an excuse. We’re not crying in our soup here. It’s just that with the physical makeup of our team we can and will be exposed so we just have to find a way to make up for it.”

Kobe Parlin dropped in 11 points to help make up for any of those shortcomings and Rome Hendrickson added eight before the Monarchs emptied their bench in the back end of the fourth quarter.

Afterward, the Monarchs shook hands and milled about the court talking with friends and family. But there was no dogpile to celebrate the Regional berth, and there were no raucous renditions of the fight song to mark MM’s return to the Sweet-16. After all, for the boys in blue, that sort of accomplishment is an expectation rather than a revelation.

“We tend to do our celebrating with each other in more of a confined area. It’s not one of those situations where it used to be with the kids chanted ‘On to State! On to State!’” Bakamus explained. “It’s really a thing of the past, which is kind of a shame because I remember those echoes in the gym from my playing days and early on in my coaching career.”

Still, after securing a trip to the State round-of-16 for the 22nd time during his three decade tenure at Mark Morris, Bakamus insists that figuring out postseason logistics hasn't become old hat for the boys in baby blue.

“We will celebrate as a group because there are a lot of teams that never get to do this stuff and you should never take it for granted. You should never forget what it feels like because it can inspire you for next year,” Bakamus said.

After a good night’s sleep and a team dinner the Monarchs will turn their attention to their Regional matchup, which was undecided in the immediate aftermath of the game. Not that anybody in the Monarchs camp was too worried about who that foe might be.

“We know who we are. We’re a third place team in a really good league and we’ve been battle tested and we get battle tested in practice,” Bakamus said. “Whoever we get I’m fine with and I think our kids will be fine with. We’re not going to be in awe of anybody. We'll just respect our opponent and go about with a very workman-like attitude.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.