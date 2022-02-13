2A Boys District Basketball: Holden nets 1,000th point, sparks R.A. Long in playoff opening win over Shelton

The Black Mob of students that typically fills the stands at The Lumberdome had a completely different vibe Saturday as the Lumberjacks threw a party to open the 2A District IV boys basketball tournament. Decked out in fluorescent safety gear and signs celebrating the occasion, the R.A. Long student section threw a party to celebrate Cavin Holden’s 1,000th career point and yet another win by the third ranked Jacks.

R.A. Long jumped the Highclimbers from the outset, scoring 25 first quarter points on the way to a 65-42 victory in their playoff opener. Holden entered the game needing 17 points to reach quadruple digits for his career and got nine of those in the first quarter alone.

A sign in the student section kept a countdown to 1,000, tearing away a sheet of paper to reveal a new number each time the Lumberjacks’ electric guard dropped another shot through the cylinder. With two minutes left in the half Holden wrote his history with a trademarked long range connection for his 19th point of the game to put RAL up 39-11 while sending the home crowd into a frenzy and stopping the game momentarily for a mid-contest celebration of the achievement.

“I’m grateful, man, for having the team that I have,” Holden said after locking down the win. “People think that I do this by myself but I need all four of the other guys on the court. The reason I get those threes is because of my players.”

Resigned to their fate, Shelton was content to make complete shift changes every four minutes or so by subbing in five new players at a time. Whether it was those fresh legs, or a post-party hangover, the Lumberjacks were never quite as hot the rest of the way as they were in the opening ten minutes.

“Once we weren’t making some shots against their zone we weren’t getting great possessions,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said. “I think our guys looked at the scoreboard and saw that we were up by a lot so it didn’t really matter what shot we were getting and I haven’t seen us do that yet. I just thought that we got a little complacent there instead of keeping our foot on the gas.”

A 42-16 lead at the half shrunk ever so slightly in the third when the Highclimbers outscored the Jacks 11-9, but by then the game was already in the bag for the home team. Charles Thompson scored a game-high 14 points for the Highclimbers.

Holden, who finished with a game-high 20 points, said it was fun to be able to see the deep end of the bench get some run in front of the happy home fans while deferring to other players when it came time to score.

“In the locker room my dad and Coach were saying to stop looking for me,” Holden said. “They were all keying on me and I’m pretty sure that my teammates were looking for me to get it going but there’s going to be games where I don’t go and that’s when they need to do their thing.”

Stephen Rooklidge rose to the occasion for R.A. Long, scoring 13 points on a combination of three-point looks and open looks under the basket.

“He’s a guy that nobody would think would come out like that, but he does. There’s been four or five games where he hit three 3’s in a row to get us started,” Holden said of Rooklidge. “People are starting to realize that he’s another player that gets us going.”

Key was also happy to see Rooklidge get loose for a baker’s dozen, but was far from surprised to see it happen.

“They like to double Aaron or they run two guys at Cavin so all year teams have left Rooklidge open and said he’s going to have to make shots and he’s answered the call all year long,” Key said. “It’s not even about just making shots. It’s about making plays. Even if he doesn’t shoot a three out of the double team he’s going to go make a play and get an assist. The kid’s just got a high basketball IQ.”

Aaron Ofstun added 15 points for the Jacks and Jamond Harris finished on 10. Shaun Mize put an exclamation point on the mop up duty with a three pointer late in the game that sent the home crowd back into party mode.

The win sets R.A. Long up with a rematch against their foes from the other side of Lake Sacajawea where the Jacks will look for their third win over Mark Morris this season, and their sixth in a row combined. The Lumberjacks and Monarchs will face off in the district semifinal at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Ridgefield High School and Holden, for one, is confident that Longview’s basketball heads will show out for the third rivalry contest of the season.

“We’ve got some fans that travel all the time with us,” he said.

