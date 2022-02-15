2A Boys District Basketball: Black Hills eliminates Woodland

RIDGEFIELD — Woodland’s turnaround season came to an end in Ridgefield on Tuesday night. The Beavers started lights out from range early on against Black Hills, but couldn’t keep up that pace to top the Wolves, falling 58-47 in a boys basketball 2A District IV Tournament elimination game.

The Beavers were on the mark from three-point range early on, connecting on four shots from deep in the first quarter. Dane Huddleston knocked down three of those four in the early goings and the Beavers took a 16-15 lead after one.

“We didn’t do anything too special,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said. “We were just dialed in shooting the ball early.”

But the hot shooting quickly turned to frustration. Huddleston’s hot start meant the junior sharpshooter would have a Black Hills defender in his face the rest of the game, following him around the hardwood like an annoying lost dog. Huddleston wouldn’t hit another three in the game. In fact, he didn’t even make another bucket.

Woodland was held to just six points in the second quarter because of the increased focus on the perimeter and took a 24-22 lead at halftime.

“I think their pressure got to us and we turned it over more than we’d like and I think that was a big difference in the game,” Buck said.

Black Hills found some separation in the third, outscoring the Beavers 15-10 in the quarter thanks to the consistent play of Keagan Rongen in the post. Rongen was a force down low all night. While the Beavers have some height, they didn’t have a body big enough to stick on Rongen and move him out of the paint where he worked his way to a game-high 18 points.

“They did a good job getting it into him quick…they were able to catch us a couple times out of position,” Buck said. “He did a good job finishing too. I thought we were in position a few times in the third and fourth quarter and he was able to put it in anyway on tough angles, over someone, stuff like that.”

The Beavers kept the Wolves’ lead hovering around a couple possessions most of the fourth, but as time wound down and Woodland needed a big shot, the Wolves had an answer.

Justin Philpot knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions, cutting the lead as low as two, but Black Hills’ Simon Trujillo-Nysted answered both with a three at the other end to keep the deficit at five.

Another deep heave from Luke Ellison extended the Black Hills lead to eight and forced the Beavers to start fouling.

“We were trying to just get to the rim early and play the foul game,” Buck said. “Quick possessions. Stop the clock. And there were a few times where we couldn’t foul the guy we wanted to for whatever reason.”

The Wolves hit 7-of-9 free throws down the stretch to close out the Beavers and seal the game as Woodland rushed shots and struggled to find good looks at the other end.

Philpot led the Beavers with 12 points and six rebounds while Beau Swett added 11 and Drew Burns tacked on 10.

The Beavers were rightfully upset to see their season end on Tuesday night, but that doesn’t take away their growth as a team this season. Woodland won just one game as a youthful squad during the 2021 spring season and made their way into the District Tournament as the fourth seed in the 2A Greater St. Helens league this season.

“It’s the players,” Buck said of the growth. “We take pride in our culture. Just being a confidence-building, hard-working culture. But ultimately it’s the guys on the court that take it and run with it. I couldn’t ask for a better group. They’re so coachable and they want it badly. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to get to where we want to be.”

The Beavers weren’t infatuated with reaching any specific goal, instead they went out and worked on improving as much as possible.

“If you’re not careful you can get caught up trying to form an opinion about yourself as a team instead of viewing it like a marathon and constantly growing,” Buck said. “We preach that and they really responded to it.”

Now the Beavers can keep building off this turnaround season as they graduate just one senior, Cole Logan, and return a heap of juniors that played starting roles on the team this year.

“It’s invaluable,” Buck said of the gained experience. “Even this feeling right now. It’s motivation for the offseason. They got a taste of it. Last year, all these juniors this year were sophomores and there weren’t crowds (and we) didn’t have the environment that makes it so fun.”

The added playoff atmosphere is just another step in building toward next year.

“Getting the taste of that under the bright lights is huge,” Buck said. “That way next year when we’re back, we’re ready, we know what we’re expecting and we’ll make the most of it.

“I’m proud of this group. I love this group. And we’ll be back.”

