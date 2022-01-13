2A Boys Basketball: Woodland's offense goes cold in loss to Ridgefield

WOODLAND — Two quiet quarters spelled doom for the Woodland boys basketball team, which missed out on a chance to shake up the 2A GSHL standings with a 55-42 loss to Ridgefield.

The Beavers hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter — two by Brett Martynowicz and one from Dane Huddleston — to jump out to a 15-13 lead a fourth of the way through the game. But they’d only manage one more across the next two periods, combining for just 12 points on four field goals in the second and third quarters and watching the Spudders roar out to a double-digit lead.

Beau Swett had a team-high 16 points, but was the only Woodland player to crack double figures. Martynowicz added nine, and Gus Heidgerken had seven.

The result keeps Ridgefield in pole position of the league standings, a half game ahead of Mark Morris, though R.A. Long — which has played half as many league contests as the Spudders — has both an undefeated league record and a 36-point head-to-head blowout. The Beavers, now 4-2 in GSHL play, are a comfortable fourth, multiple games ahead of the rest of the league.

Woodland (6-3) is set to go to Vancouver to play Columbia River on Saturday night.

