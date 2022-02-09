2A Boys Basketball: Woodland stuns Ridgefield in regular season finale

RIDGEFIELD — The Beavers walked off the court for the final time in the regular season on Tuesday with an upset win over their rivals from potato country after surviving a 2A GSHL slugfest 40-39 with Ridgefield.

“”We eked it out. It was low scoring with a lot of defense,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said.

The visiting Beavers focused on taking away outside scoring opportunities for the Spudders, and it worked, as Ridgefield knocked down just four shots from long range. Henry Hughes led all scorers with 15 points for the Spudders

“It wasn’t going in on our end either so thankfully we were able to do that because it was certainly a pedestrian effort offensively,” Buck added. “We have these youthful moments and a lack of executing the scouting report at times but we’ve been getting better with that lately.”

Last time the two teams met on Jan. 13 the Spudders won 56-42, but Woodland was without the help of Justin Philpot and Drew burns in that game, and Cole Logan went down with an injury halfway through. This time, the full-strength fourth place Beavers got the last laugh.

“We had some guys back who were out the first time around who helped us a little bit,” Buck said.

Beau Swett led Woodland with 12 points and Dan Huddleston dropped in 10.

The win over the second place Spudders was a big momentum boon for Woodland as they turn the corner to the postseason.

“It’s big. We’re young but I think a big thing for this group is that belief part of it. That confidence,” Buck said. “I think it’s a big boost. We’ve got Tumwater Saturday and they’re a tough team but I know we’ll go in and play them tough.”

Woodland is set to take on the T-Birds in Tumwater on Saturday at 6 p.m.

