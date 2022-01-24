2A Boys Basketball: Woodland narrowly edges Columbia River

VANCOUVER — Woodland eked out a 43-37 win over Columbia River on Saturday thanks to a strong showing from Beau Swett to pick up a 2A Greater St. Helens League win. It was their second league win in less than 24-hours.

Defense drove the tempo and scoring numbers were low for both squads, but the Beavers managed to slowly pull away in the second half.

With the game tied at 22 at the break, both teams struggled further on offense in the third, but the Beavers took a 29-27 lead into the fourth where they put things together to outscore the Rapids 13-10 and seal the win.

Swett finished with 18 points and came on strong in the second half, pouring in 13 points after the break to help the Beavers pull in front. Dane Huddleston added nine points for the Beavers, all on three-pointers, and Cole Logan also added nine.

Woodland (8-3, 6-2 league) is set to make its way north for another 2A GSHL showdown with Mark Morris on Tuesday.

