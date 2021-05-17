2A Boys Basketball roundup: Sharp-shooting Harris leads R.A. Long past Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Jamond Harris was lights-out from beyond the arc as he helped R.A. Long edge past Ridgefield 47-43 in a tightly-contested 2A Greater St. Helen’s League matchup on Monday.
Harris finished the game with a game-high 20 points, 15 of which came from 3-pointers.
“He’s capable of that,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “He’s started on this team since he was a freshman. Like I’ve said before, we have a lot of guys that are capable of scoring the ball and that we are going to have a different leading scorer every single night.”
Harris said he wasn’t pleased with his performance against Washougal on Saturday, but his teammates kept their faith in him.
“Last game I didn’t have too good of a game, but my teammates lifted me up and told me to keep shooting and they just find me when I’m open,” Harris said.
RAL’s offense worked through Harris in the early stages. Harris had eight of the Lumberjacks’ 10 first-quarter points thanks to his sharp shooting from 3-point land as he drained two long balls to give the Jacks a 10-9 lead.
Harris said the quick start was important to get the Jacks going on both sides of the ball.
“Once you’re on fire on offense, it sparks defense too, and it makes it a lot easier,” he said.
Harris scored on a drive early in the second quarter to put the Jacks up 15-11, then the Spudders took control. Ridgefield broke off a 9-0 run that was bookended by 3-pointers from each corner to jump on top 20-15. The hosts then pushed their lead to seven points before RAL’s Cavin Holden hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the half to put the Lumberjacks within two possessions.
Holden picked up where he left off in the second half with a three in the opening minute to cut the Spudder lead to one. After Ridgefield turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, Harris nailed another triple to give the Jacks the lead.
Ridgefield took the lead back shortly after with a three of its own, but Harris answered to swing the momentum back to RAL as they took a 34-32 lead into the fourth.
Ridgefield started the fourth by scoring six straight points to take a four-point lead, but RAL took wasted no time regaining control with back-to-back makes from Holden, including another 3-pointer.
Harris had been hot all game, and he made the shot that counted most. With the game tied at 40-40, Harris hit his fifth 3-pointer of the contest to give the Jacks the lead for good.
After a Ridgefield timeout with 3:48 remaining, the RAL defense clamped down and held them scoreless until a Ridgefield desperation heave down five with 2.4 seconds left found the bottom of the net, but the Jacks were able to close the game out at the line.
“We were playing really good defense during that time,” Key said. “We made a couple shots, and so we just had to dig in on defense, that’s all we keep talking about.”
Holden scored 15 points and added five rebounds to complement Harris’ 20. Aaron Ofstun added seven points for RAL and grabbed 11 rebounds while moving the ball well in the post with five assists.
Ridgefield’s Henry Hughes did what he could to keep the Spudders in the game and finished with 15 points to lead Ridgefield and hit three timely 3-pointers to keep the Jacks on their toes.
The Jacks had a tendency to get ahead of themselves as most of their 11 turnovers came off bad passes trying to push the floor with the fast break.
“That was just bad passes,” Key said. “They see something for a second and then they just threw it. They’ve got be smarter, especially when you’re playing with a little bit of a lead, you can come down and run a good set. You don’t have to go get something right away.”
Despite the turnovers and some streaky shot making from Ridgefield, Key said he was happy to keep Ridgefield’s offense in check.
“We held them to 43 points and they made some shots and we even could have played better defensively,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep that intensity up and keep locking in on D.”
RAL (3-1) now looks ahead to the always anticipated cross town rival Mark Morris. The Jacks take on the Monarchs at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at R.A. Long High School.
Monarchs take care of Panthers
WASHOUGAL — Mark Morris started hot and then played hold-on, beating Washougal 73-66 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.
“It was a battle,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “We couldn’t put them away until the two-minute or three-minute mark.”
When it did come time to put the Panthers away, Bakamus and the Monarchs turned to senior Ashton Harvey down the low, and their experienced leader delivered with nine of his team-high 22 points down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
“In the past people have double-teamed him, but he wasn’t as good as he is this year at getting the ball out and repositioning,” Bakamus said. “He did a really good job in the second half. We were able to get it to him in spots. He has outstanding footwork, and he’s very, very strong.”
Harvey ended his night 10-of-12 from he field, and also led the Monarchs with nine rebounds.
Behind him, Deacon Dietz did it all for Mark Morris, posting 17 points, eight boards, six assists — tied for the team lead with Nate Millspaugh — and three steals.
Millspaugh added 13 points and Kobe Parlin finished with 15, making it four Monarchs in double-digits come the final whistle.
“We do have balanced scoring; the kids play unselfishly,” Bakamus said. “That’s a real nice luxury to have.”
The Monarchs jumped out early with a 22-point first quarter, going into the first quarter break up by 10 and stretched the lead to 13 at halftime, but Washougal’s Yanni Fassilis went off for 15 points in the third quarter to spark the Panthers’ offense.
The hosts went on to put up 23 points in the fourth to keep it interesting, but could never get all the way back. Fassilis ended his night with a game-high 28 points.
Mark Morris (4-1) is now set for a Civil War, facing off against R.A. Long on Wednesday.