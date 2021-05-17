2A Boys Basketball roundup: Sharp-shooting Harris leads R.A. Long past Ridgefield

“We were playing really good defense during that time,” Key said. “We made a couple shots, and so we just had to dig in on defense, that’s all we keep talking about.”

Holden scored 15 points and added five rebounds to complement Harris’ 20. Aaron Ofstun added seven points for RAL and grabbed 11 rebounds while moving the ball well in the post with five assists.

Ridgefield’s Henry Hughes did what he could to keep the Spudders in the game and finished with 15 points to lead Ridgefield and hit three timely 3-pointers to keep the Jacks on their toes.

The Jacks had a tendency to get ahead of themselves as most of their 11 turnovers came off bad passes trying to push the floor with the fast break.

“That was just bad passes,” Key said. “They see something for a second and then they just threw it. They’ve got be smarter, especially when you’re playing with a little bit of a lead, you can come down and run a good set. You don’t have to go get something right away.”

Despite the turnovers and some streaky shot making from Ridgefield, Key said he was happy to keep Ridgefield’s offense in check.