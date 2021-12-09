2A Boys Basketball roundup: R.A. Long laps Washougal for third straight big win

WASHOUGAL — Four Lumberjacks finished in double-figures as the R.A. Long boys basketball team dominated its way to a 76-36 win over Washougal in 2A GSHL play on Thursday.

Three games into the young season, R.A. Long is 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 40 points.

Reigning 2A GSHL Player of the Year Cavin Holden led the Lumberjacks column with 22 points, topping 20 for the third time already this winter. He also put up seven boards and four assists.

Aaron Ofstun put up 14 points of his own along with seven rebounds despite having to sit early with foul trouble.

“It was a very physical and chippy game,” RAL coach Jeray Key said.” We had some adversity early with our big guy in foul trouble and our guys responded very well and stepped up for us. It was a great all-around team win.”

Stephen Rooklidge scored 12 — hitting four 3-pointers — and Jamond Harris added 10 points, five assists, and six steals. Jake Gabbard and Jaxon Cook nearly made it to double-figures themselves, settling on nine points apiece, with Cook leading the Jacks with eight rebounds..

It was yet another track meet from the outset for R.A. Long, which jumped out to a 22-10 lead after a quarter, then stretched it with defense that got even better as the night went on.

Washougal stayed in the single digits in the second, third, and fourth quarters, with a 26-point halftime lead turning into a 34-point advantage after three quarters.

“We just played our tough defense like we’ve been doing,” Key said.

R.A. Long (3-0) will get a few days off before putting its undefeated record on the line against Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday at the Lumberdome.

Spuds slip past Monarchs down the stretch

RIDGEFIELD — After going toe to toe with Ridgefield during a preseason jamboree last month Mark Morris rolled into potato country Thursday looking for a bare knuckle barnyard scrap and they got just what they were after. And while the Monarchs never went down for the count, they did lose on points when the Spudders snuck in a few final blows to snag a surprising 51-49 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“Both teams played extremely hard,” Bill Bakamus told The Daily News after the loss.

The words came across the wire as though they were delivered through a locked jaw, eyes set on some point known only to him and approximately one thousand miles in the future.

Looking backward for a moment, the Monarchs had the early advantage against the Spudders, taking a seven point lead in the intermission. After the break, though, the momentum quickly began to shift back and forth from bench to bench.

“We had a good run in the first half, then they came out in the third quarter and took the lead,” Bakamus said. “We followed up with a run of our own and owned a 10 point lead with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter and unfortunately we were not able to make some open shots. They made the plays down the stretch they needed to win.”

Ridgefield hit on seven of their 20 attempts from long range to help fuel their comeback win. Henry Hughes led the Spudders with 14 points and Ty Snider added 10.

Trailing by two points with two seconds left in the game the Monarchs had one more chance to tie the game but a scripted inbounds play didn’t pan out, handing Ridgefield the win.

Braydon Olson led Mark Morris with 17 points and Deacon Dietz turned in a 12 point effort.

With the loss on the books Bakamus was quickly looking to help his team up off the mat as they continue to prepare for what promises to be a tough 2A GSHL slate.

“We just need to be able to have a better plan down the stretch to close out games,” Bakamus said.

On Saturday, Mark Morris (1-2) will get another chance to cut their teeth when they face W.F. West in a non-league game at the Moda Center in Portland at 2:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0