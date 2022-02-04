2A Boys Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long clinches 2A GSHL with yet another rout

R.A. Long’s perfect league run continued Friday, and the Lumberjacks clinched their second straight 2A GSHL title with a 93-31 domination of Fort Vancouver.

“That was a big game, it felt good,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “To win two league championships back-to-back, that’s not easy to do, and I don’t think that anybody would have thought that R.A. Long was going to be the team to win back-to-back league championships. It just shows how much hard work these kids have put into it, to be able to get this done.”

The Jacks have now won 21 straight regular-season league games, dating back to the end of the 2020 season. And Friday’s win went the same way most of R.A. Long’s 12 league victories this season have gone: in blowout fashion.

RAL led 53-17 at halftime and hit 30 points in both the second and third quarters, leading 85-24 before finally, mercifully, slowing down in the fourth.

On his senior night, Jamond Harris took his turn to shine and ran with it, dropping a game-high 30 points and adding eight assists and eight steals to his final stat line.

“He shot it really well, was getting layups,” Key said. “He had a really good night.”

As an added bonus, Key elevated Harris’ freshman brother, Devon, up to the varsity squad for the night, and let the two brothers share the court at the Lumberdome for the first time in a game in the fourth quarter.

R.A. Long’s other two seniors, Stephen Rooklidge and Aaron Ofstun, hit the scoring column hard as well, finishing with 16 and eight points, respectively. Cavin Holden put up 24 to continue his blazing run to end the regular season.

The Lumberjacks (14-2, 12-0 league) will stay in Cowlitz County for their final two games of the regular season, playing at Woodland on Saturday before wrapping the slate up in a Planned City Palooza at Mark Morris on Tuesday. But despite going into the final two games with a league championship banner already earned, RAL isn’t planning to ease up at all.

“Right now, we’ve got to play our best basketball,” Key said. “We’re not going to take our foot off the gas and try to rest for the playoffs. We’re going to keep making sure that we’re ready to go when it comes playoff time.”

Monarchs max out on Washougal

The Mark Morris boys basketball team ambushed Washougal with 33 first-quarter points Friday night on the way to a resounding 82-38 win in 2A GSHL play.

“It was a very complete game from beginning to the end,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “We came out early and jumped on them and we were able to create easier opportunities because of our defense.”

The Monarchs allowed Washougal to score more than nine points in just one quarter and held the Panthers to only 15 points after halftime. There were no Washougal players with double digits in the scoring column by game’s end.

Kobe Parlin led the Monarchs with 26 points and Deacon Dietz added 13.

“Kobe Parlin had a huge first-quarter to get us off to a great start,” Bakamus said. “Deacon Dietz had a great floor game all around. He was aggressive and did a great job in transition finding open players.”

Eight Monarchs managed to put the ball through the cylinder in the win on Ted M. Natt Court and all twelve got floor time. Braydon Olson added a dozen to the winning tally, Rome Hendrickson scored 10 and Jacob Hammond put in nine.

“Everybody played (and) contributed and it was nice to see that we could go that deep into our bench and still continue to play well,” Bakamus noted. “Braydon Olson continued his great shooting, and Jacob Hammond was productive on the boards and did a good job off the bench.”

The win leaves Mark Morris (14-6, 12-3 league) in third place in the 2A GSHL with a rematch against R.A. Long on their home court slated for Tuesday.

Swett, Logan help Beavers swamp Bay

WOODLAND — The Beavers didn’t waste any time asserting their authority Friday night, posting 25 points in the first quarter before rolling to a 69-45 win in 2A GSHL boys basketball action.

Beau Swett led Woodland with a 19-point, 11-assists double-double that saw him drain four 3-point attempts in a row in the fourth quarter.

Woodland led 36-18 at the intermission and increased their cushion in every quarter.

Cole Logan added 17 points for the Beavers and Dane Huddleston put up six points with seven assists and five rebounds. Justin added six points and a half dozen rebounds for the winners.

Joey Gordan scored a game-high 25 points for Hudson’s Bay.

Woodland (12-5, 10-4) has a lock on fourth place in the 2A GSHL. The Beavers were scheduled to play at R.A. Long on Saturday before taking on Ridgefield on Tuesday in their regular season finale.

