2A Boys Basketball Roundup: Monarchs play nice, rip Rapids 69-46

VANCOUVER — Two days after bouncing around the old Rose Garden for a non-league win over W.F. West the boys in baby blue enjoyed another trek south with a 69-46 win over Columbia River in 2A Greater St. Helens League action.

Braydon Olson scored a game-high 23 points for the Monarchs as the visitors rushed out to a 36-17 lead before the intermission.

“Brayden and Olsen had a very good floor game to go with his 23 points,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said.

The Rapids rebounded to win the third quarter 13-8, but that only seemed to make the Mark Morris bunch mad.

“We played a very inspired first half,” Bakamus said. “Our third quarter was a little bit sluggish but Dietz and Parlin made big plays to end the quarter and push our lead back to 15.”

The Monarchs shot well from all over the court, cashing in 11 of 23 attempts from long range and exactly half of their traditional two-pointers.

Kobe Parlin scored 17 points in the win and Deacon Dietz added 11 more. All told, eight Monarchs found their way into the scoring column.

“I thought that we did a good job of distributing the basketball and looking for wide open shots,” Bakamus noted. “Our overall team defense was the difference.”

Mark Morris (3-2, 2-1 league) is set to hit the road again Wednesday for a league matchup at Woodland.

Undefeated Beavers befuddle Trappers

VANCOUVER — Woodland gave Fort Vancouver fits, Monday, running away with a 62-35 win on the road in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Beau Stewart led the Beavers with 23 points and five rebounds. Drew Burns backed up his fellow Beaver with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Dane Huddleston got in on the fun without getting in on the scoring by snatching nine rebounds and dropping a nickel’s worth of dimes. Cole Logan had a more traditional good time in the win with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Woodland (3-0, 2-0 league) is set to host Mark Morris on Wednesday.

