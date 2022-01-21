2A Boys Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris returns to form in romp over Columbia River

It was a return to normal for the Monarchs on Friday with a 64-29 victory over Columbia River in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball action.

Just 48-hours after falling to Ridgefield for the second time this season, Mark Morris was back to playing its preferred brand of basketball; the winning kind. Defense led the way with the Monarchs holding the Rapids under nine points in the first three quarters, and allowing a high of 11 points in the fourth.

“We played with a great amount of energy and our defense intensity was outstanding,” Mark Morris coach BIll Bakamus said.

On the other end of the court MM was hotter than a two dollar pistol from the jump, scoring 25 points in the first quarter and 20 more in the second. The Monarchs sank 5-of-15 shots from long range on the evening.

Kobe Parlin led the Moanrchs with 19 points. Braydon Olson aded 12 points in the win.

With the game effectively put on ice by the third quarter Bakamus began calling on his bench with more regularity.

Rome Hendrickson and Jacob Hammond each scored nine points in the win..

“Was nice to get deep into our bench the second half and reward our players for working hard in practice,” Bakamus said.

Mark Morris (9-5, 8-2 league) is scheduled to host Woodland on Tuesday.

Woodland’s defense drives win over Fort

WOODLAND — The Woodland defense set the tone early while the Beavers worked a few players back into the lineup in a 63-47 win over Fort Vancouver on Friday in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“I thought the defense was pretty good…but there was a little rust there,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said. “We played hard, played together, played aggressive.”

The Beavers held the Trappers to single digits across the first three quarters, allowing them to separate on offense. The Beavers put up 15 points in the first, followed by 18 in the second to take a 33-16 lead at halftime. Woodland followed with another 18 spot in the third before closing with a 20-point outing in the fourth to cap off an important league win after a tough loss to Ridgefield last week.

“It was great,” Buck said. “We were a little short handed in the Ridgefield game and it’s nice to just get one in the win column. It’s a tough league, there’s no gimmees.”

The Beavers shots 53% on two-pointers, finished 18-for-34 and sunk eight threes on 25 attempts for the game.

Dane Huddleston was on his mark from the start, leading the Beavers in scoring with 17 points.

“He hit a few early there,” Buck said. “They were in a zone and he had some looks off it and was able to knock them down.”

Beau Swett made his return to the lineup and finished with 10 points.

“He provided a spark in his first day back with us and played well,” Buck said.

Gus Heidgerken worked his way through an injury to add another 10 points for the Beavers.

“He had a banged up ankle, but was able to tape it up and go,” Buck said. “He was valuable for us down low.”

Woodland (7-3) had a quick turnaround to take on Columbia River on Saturday in another 2A GSHL matchup, but the Beavers' main focus is enjoying their time on the floor for right now.

“We just have the perspective and are thankful that we’re getting to play tonight,” Buck said. “With all that’s going on and two-and-a-half years of their basketball career and their high school career being interfered with, we’re just focusing on the fun we get to have.”

