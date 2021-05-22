2A Boys Basketball roundup: Mark Morris gets back on track, beats Ridgefield

Mark Morris got back to its brand of basketball on Friday, beating Ridgefield at home 69-41 to bounce back from its tough loss at R.A. Long on Wednesday.
“We played a pretty complete game at both ends of the floor,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “I was very happy with our energy and our focus.”
Four Monarchs scored in double figures on the night. Kobe Parlin led the way with 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Nate Millspaugh was right behind Parlin with 16 points, Ashton Harvey added 12 points for the Monarchs and was a rebound shy of a double-double with nine.
Brayden Olson added 12 of his own to provide a spark for MM off the bench.
“You can’t concentrate on one guy because we have multiple guys that can score the basketball,” Bakamus said.
Mark Morris brought intensity from the get-go as the Monarchs aimed to find their momentum again after the loss. They followed a 17-point first quarter with a stout defensive showing in the second and they held the Spudders to just seven points to build a 29-20 lead at halftime.
The Monarchs kept the strong defense rolling into the second half and erupted on the offensive end in the fourth quarter with 25 points to firmly put Ridgefield in the rearview.
“It was nice to kind of get back on the right track, but most importantly we just played with some good energy tonight,” Bakamus said.
Mark Morris (5-2) gets a chance to host the R.A. Long at home at 7 p.m., Monday, at home; Bakamus said he wasn’t to return to “a game plan that resembles Mark Morris basketball.”
“I don’t use the word ‘revenge,’” he said. “I just know that we were outplayed in all facets of the game over there. There wasn’t one category that wasn’t in R.A. Long’s favor.”
R.A. Long keeps rolling, beats Fort Vancouver
There’s no letup in these Lumberjacks. After an emotional win on Wednesday over Mark Morris, R.A. Long picked up its fifth straight win with a 69-47 win over Fort Vancouver at home.
Jamond Harris continued his hot shooting from beyond the arc, leading the Lumberjacks with 20 points thanks in large part to six makes from three-point land.
Cameron Holden — who just last week dealt with a couple scoreless outings — followed a 10-point performance on Wednesday with a 16-point showing on Friday.
“That kid’s a confident kid and he took over the game for us and that was the reason he was a first-team All-League player last year,” RAL coach Jeray Key said.
His younger brother Cavin Holden added 12 points for the Jacks.
The Lumberjacks built a five-point lead in the first quarter, but the Trappers clawed back to tie the game at 28-28 by halftime. The Jacks outscored the Trappers 18-11 in the third, but they saved their best for last, putting up 23 points on the offensive end in the fourth quarter and holding Fort Vancouver to eight.
“We weathered the storm in the second half to be able to pull out that win,” Key said.
After the rivalry game win over Mark Morris, Key warned his team about falling into Fort Vancouver’s trap.
“That was one thing that I stressed to our guys,” he said. “An emotional game like that, you get one day of a break and you’ve got to go and play. That can be hard to do.”
Now, though, it’ll be right back to rivalry mode, with R.A. Long (5-1) traveling to the other side of the lake to play at Mark Morris on Monday
Key expects a strong showing from the Monarchs after beating them this week.
“We know it’s going to be a grinder,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough game.”