2A Boys Basketball roundup: Mark Morris gets back on track, beats Ridgefield

Mark Morris got back to its brand of basketball on Friday, beating Ridgefield at home 69-41 to bounce back from its tough loss at R.A. Long on Wednesday.

“We played a pretty complete game at both ends of the floor,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “I was very happy with our energy and our focus.”

Four Monarchs scored in double figures on the night. Kobe Parlin led the way with 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Nate Millspaugh was right behind Parlin with 16 points, Ashton Harvey added 12 points for the Monarchs and was a rebound shy of a double-double with nine.

Brayden Olson added 12 of his own to provide a spark for MM off the bench.

“You can’t concentrate on one guy because we have multiple guys that can score the basketball,” Bakamus said.

Mark Morris brought intensity from the get-go as the Monarchs aimed to find their momentum again after the loss. They followed a 17-point first quarter with a stout defensive showing in the second and they held the Spudders to just seven points to build a 29-20 lead at halftime.

The Monarchs kept the strong defense rolling into the second half and erupted on the offensive end in the fourth quarter with 25 points to firmly put Ridgefield in the rearview.