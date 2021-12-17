2A Boys Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris flanks Fort Vancouver with speed, long range barrage

The fans at Ted Natt Court didn’t have much time to run the the snack shack Friday for fear of missing too much action. In a game where the Monarchs started out hot and never cooled they filled up the lofted popcorn buckets plenty in 80-31 sacking of the Trappers in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball action.

“We had a fast start and the kids came out with a good focus,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said.

A 24-10 advantage in the opening quarter for the home team only grew wider in the second and they took a 51-18 lead into the team room to talk things over.

Rome Hendrickson and Kobe Parlin led the Monarchs in scoring with 15 points each. Deacon Dietz added 14 points and Braydon Olson dropped in a dozen.

The Monarchs knocked down eight of their 17 attempts from the front row of the WinCo parking lot, with Hendrickson accounting for three of those himself. Mark Morris also knocked down 56 percent of their shots launched from within the arc.

The one quarter in which the Monarchs failed to score at least twenty points was also their stingiest on the defensive end, blanking Fort Vancouver 9-0 in the final frame. The Trappers only managed 34 shots in the contest and missed all nine of their 3-point attempts. Kaeleb Cvitkovich led the Trappers with 10 points.

On the flip side, a total of 11 Monarchs scored in the game with Jacob Hammond scoring eight points to lead the second unit.

“It was nice to play all of our guys off the bench and everybody contributed in different ways,” Bakamus said. “We can now take a few days off unless our bodies before we get ready to go to the SunDome on December 28 and 29.”

Mark Morris (3-2, 3-1 league) is scheduled to play Brewster in Yakima on Dec. 28. The next day they’ll play Selah in the big arena in the Palm Spring of Washington.

Beavers explode in second half vs Hawks

WOODLAND — Beau Swett led Woodland with 21 points in a 70-48 win over Hockinson in a Friday night 2A GSHL boys basketball affair that had all the trappings of a barnburner for the first 16 minutes.

Swett added seven rebounds and three assists to his scoring tally to help the Beavers separate themselves in the second half after reaching the intermission tied up 26-26.

After the regularly scheduled break the Woodland offense caught fire like newspaper and kindling, scorching the net for 23 points in the third frame and 21 more in the fourth to end the night.

Drew Burns added 18 points and seven assists for the Beavers while Dane Huddleston scored nine points and dished three assists.

Woodland (4-1, 3-1 league) is set to play Reynolds High School at Prairie on Dec. 27.

