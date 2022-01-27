2A Boys Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris' dirty dozen storms Forts’ gate

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris emptied the bench Thursday and saw contributions from every face on the roster on the way to a 77-33 win over the boys from Fort Vancouver in 2A Greater St. Helens League basketball action.

The Monarchs got hot in the second quarter with the help of active hands on defense. Using turnovers to it advantage MM won the second period 29-8 and took a 26 point lead into the intermission.

Mark Morris gave up ten points in the first quarter but never again allowed the Trappers to reach double digits, with a low of six points given up in the third quarter. Fort Vancouver shot over 50% from inside the arc but managed just 25 two-point attempts. From long range the returns were a different story as the Trappers connected on just 1-of-16 looks from downtown.

“Team played a very focused game,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “We were able to execute and we did a solid job on defense.”

All told, ten of the dozen Monarchs to touch the floor put up points. MM managed to shoot over 50% from two-point land and knocked down 7-of-23 attempts from outside the arc.

“All 12 guys that played contributed,” Bakamus added.

Kobe Parlin led all scorers with 19 points. Braydon Olson put up ten points in the second quarter alone and finished on 15, while Deacon Dietz dropped in 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Mark Morris (12-5, 10-2 league) was set for a date with first-place R.A. Long at the Lumberdome on Friday night and Bakamus wasted little time turning the spotlight toward the Lumberjacks.

“We know that we are going in as heavy underdogs versus one of the best teams in the state,” said Bakamus.

Swett nets 25, Beavers bury Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Beau Swett continued to be the man with the hot hand Thursday, scoring a game-high 25 points to help Woodland secure a 66-59 2A GSHL basketball victory on the road against Hockinson.

Swett was perfect from the free throw line on nine attempts in the game, including four down the stretch in the fourth quarter to help salt the win away.

The Beavers won the second quarter 17-10 to take a 36-26 lead into halftime. Hockinson scratched back three points in the third quarter but the Hawks off in the second half to secure the road win.

Igor Povazhniuk led Hockinson with 15 points.

Cole Logan scored 17 points for Woodland and Dane Huddleston added 11 on the back of three 3-pointers.

Woodland (10-4, 8-3 league) and sitting in fourth place in the 2A GSHL is scheduled to host Washougal on Saturday.

