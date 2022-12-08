2A Boys Basketball Roundup: Holden's 37 leads R.A. Long to rout of Hockinson

HOCKINSON — Cavin Holden dropped 37 points as R.A. Long utilized a strong first half to bury Hockinson 81-36 in the 2A Greater St. Helens League showdown, Wednesday.

It was a regular season debut that foreshadows what will surely be a long season for the Lumberjacks opponents.

Holden scored at will in the first half, leading the Lumberjacks to a 44-18 halftime lead which the team continued to build on in the third quarter. Holden knocked down seven 3-point attempts in the contest, showing off a long range game that’s already in midseason form.

That Holden can score at will was already known to anyone who has been paying attention the last four seasons. To R.A. Long coach Jeray Key, it was the clutch play of Lumberjacks in new roles this season that really stood out.

"It was a well-balanced attack," Key said. "After Holden picked up foul trouble (in the) first quarter we had to sit him and Jake Gabbard took over the reigns and held it down. Went on an 8-0 scoring run himself with back to back threes."

Gabbard finished wtih eight points and seven assists for R.A. Long, while freshman Jeffrey Rooklidge led the Jacks with five rebounds. TraMayne Jenkins added four points and four rebounds for the Jacks.

Big man Jaxon Cook notched 14 points and four rebounds in the win and Payton Thill put up 11 points with four assists.

"I was very pleased with how Cook played. He was 7 for 8 from the field with some nice moves," Key noted. "Thill had a big second half hitting three 3's in a row."

The Lumberjacks were without their full contingent of returners with wing Lonnie Brown sitting out the game. Brown earned a one-game suspension from the WIAA for his role in a brief fracas during the Lumberjacks final football game of the season against Mark Morris.

"Had to deal with some adversity not having Lonnie Brown first game but we responded really well and it's going to be nice to have him back."

Logan Wall led Hockinson’s offense with ten points.

R.A. Long (1-0) hosts Washougal on Friday at 7 p.m. in The Lumberdome.

Beavers best Columbia River in overtime

WOODLAND — Dane Huddleston scored seven points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help Woodland fend off a late comeback bid by Columbia River in a 73-65 victory on Wednesday to open up 2A GSHL play.

Columbia River overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to force overtime as junior Adam Reeder got hot from beyond the arc. Reeder made four three-pointers and sophomore Aaron Hoey drilled another to give the Rapids some momentum heading into the fourth quarter.

Then in the fourth quarter, Hoey made two more critical three-point shots as the Rapids surged to tie the score before the end of regulation. Hezekiah Ponder led the Rapids with 19 points, Reeder had 18 and Hoey finished with 14.

Beau Swett led Woodland with 24 points, doing much of his damage in the first half as the Beavers led most of the way, including a 39-30 advantage at halftime. Justin Philpot had 20 points and Huddleston finished with 19 to help Woodland come out on top.

Woodland (2-0) will host La Center on Thursday in a non-league rendition of the Lewis River Cup.