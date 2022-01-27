2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long survives scare from Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — It all nearly fell apart.

R.A. Long looked like they had finally broken free from an upset-minded Ridgefield squad on Thursday night when the Lumberjacks took a 49-41 lead — their largest of the game — with just over two minutes left on the clock. The Jacks’ perfect 2A GSHL record felt safe and they could finally shift their attention to Friday night’s highly-anticipated crosstown showdown with Mark Morris.

But the Spudders had different ideas.

In the blink of an eye, Ridgefield was getting the ball back down 57-54 after a five-second call on an RAL inbound play. That’s when Ridgefield’s Henry Hughes hit a highly contested three-pointer — his sixth deep ball of the night— to tie the game with five seconds left while sending the Spudders neon-clad student section into a frenzy that nearly spilled out onto the floor.

The Spudders thought they had sent the game to overtime, giving them another shot at knocking off the third-ranked Jacks for a share of the 2A GSHL lead. But five seconds was just enough for Cavin Holden to silence the Ridgefield faithful.

The junior guard took the inbound pass out of a timeout and pushed it up the sideline and around several Spudders defenders. Holden went coast-to-coast and broke free under the hoop where he made a reverse-layup with his left hand as time expired to give the Jacks a 59-57 win before heading straight to the locker room with the entire RAL roster in tow, gladly waving goodbye to the rowdy Ridgefield student section along the way.

Holden said he had a one track mind after he got his hands on the ball — “get to the hoop.”

“In my mind while I was dribbling was just that they’ve got 10 fouls, double bonus,” Holden said. “Even if I miss the layup I could have gotten fouled and hit free throws to end the game.”

RAL coach Jeray Key said Holden was always the go-to option in that scenario.

“When the bright lights come on and you have to go win a game, the kid wants the ball,” Key said.

The Jacks' coaching staff drew up a play and let Holden run and the rest is now history.

“We set a double screen and I wanted him to go,” Key said. “He got down there and he had a good sense of the clock and he Kyrie-spun it up off the board with his left hand and made a play.”

Holden’s heroics came after a quiet first half by his standards that turned into a huge performance down the stretch. Holden had three points at halftime, but finished with a game-high 20 points to lift the Jacks.

“We told him to keep attacking,” Key said he told Holden at halftime. “It’s happened before where he’s had five or six at half and I’ve never seen him be held down. I said ‘You are going to go get yours. We’re wearing on them, you’ll get going.”

The reassurance paid off. Holden got things moving by facilitating the offense, using the added attention on him to create open looks for his teammates as he racked up three assists in the third. In turn, Holden started getting more one-on-one looks and that's when the shots started to fall.

The Spudders could put so much focus on Holden due to the absence of Aaron Ofstun, who’s still out of the lineup with an ankle injury sustained last week against Camas.

“I’m just proud of how hard we worked. Being down an All-State, player of the year candidate and not having 21 points and 12 rebounds, that takes a lot out of your team,” Key said. “But I’ve told our guys it’s not just Cavin, it’s not just Aaron, we are a team and other guys can step up.”

Holden credited his fellow Jacks in helping fill the 6-foot, 8-inch hole left by Ofstun’s absence.

“That’s all my teammates right there. Every team knows what I’m capable of, but they don’t know what these people are capable of,” Holden said.

Jamond Harris and Stephen Rooklidge answered that call tonight. The pair of senior guards both scored 14 points for the Jacks and were strong at the free throw line. Harris hit on 5-of-6 attempts at the stripe and Rooklidge went 6-of-8, hitting all six in the fourth quarter as the Jacks worked on closing out the game.

“Right there they stepped up, made all their free throws and that’s just mental toughness right there,” Key said.

The Spudders clung to RAL all night, trailing them like a lost and hungry dog with intentions to strike. And as exciting as Holden’s heroics were, they shouldn’t have been necessary.

“It shouldn’t have came down to that play,” Key said. “We had a big enough lead to end the game and we gave it away by letting them score after making all of our free throws.”

Hughes’ sharp-shooting, paired with a clutch three from Ty Snider helped fuel the late charge for the Spudders to tie the game before Holden’s buzzer beater. The heightened effort and excitable Ridgefield crowd proves what the Jacks have known all year: there’s a big, red target on their backs, so they’re going to get every team’s best shot.

Holden paired his 20 points with a team-high seven rebounds and four assists. Jaxon Cook added six rebounds for the Jacks and Rooklidge nabbed four steals while Harris added three assists of his own.

Now R.A. Long (10-2, 8-0 league) gets to turn its attention to the boys in Columbia blue with its perfect league record intact coming off an emotional win and less than 24-hours rest. Key said he’ll take a look at the film and go through his notes, but it all comes down to his players in the rivalry game.

“Nothing’s really going to change in our game plan,” he said. “We play our style of basketball. We’re ready for a couple things that maybe they throw at us, but at the end of the day our guys just have to be ready to go.”

And he doesn’t expect being ready to go to be a problem.

“It’s a rivalry game, so everybody’s going to be ready to play when its rivalry time,” Key said.

Not everything is set in stone for Friday night’s matchup however. As of Thursday night, Key and company weren’t able to comment on Ofstun’s availability with any certainty. Ofstun was scheduled to have a visit with a doctor before the big game, but the decision will likely be made close to tip off time.

“We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow and that’s all we know,” Key said.

