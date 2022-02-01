2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long staves off upset at Woodland

WOODLAND — R.A. Long got a scare from Woodland early on Tuesday, but the Lumberjacks shook off a slow start to drop the Beavers 56-42 and take one step closer to a second straight 2A Greater St. Helens League title.

The Jacks came into the game without its full roster available as Aaron Ofstun is still recovering from injury and Lonnie Brown Jr. was also out for Tuesday’s game.

“We’re down a 6th man and a starter,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “Our rotation was really short tonight.”

The Jacks mainly played their starting five the whole way and the Beavers made them work for everything early. Woodland came out strong on the defensive end and had upset on their mind after taking an 11-9 lead after the first quarter. Nine of Woodland’s 11 points came on threes as Justin Philpot started hot by knocking down two and Dane Huddleston added another.

“I thought the first half we played really well,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said. “Defensively we had a good game plan and the kids really dialed in on the matchups and playing things a certain way.”

That game plan caught the Jacks off guard early to help the Beavers take the lead.

“They played really good defense,” Key said. “They switched everything. We got used to it after a little bit. We knew they were going to do that, but we missed a lot of open shots.”

The Jacks rallied back to take a 24-20 lead at the half, but it wasn’t until the third quarter that they finally found some separation. Cavin Holden helped the Jacks take control by knocking down two threes early in the third on his way to a 10-point quarter as the Jacks built the lead to 43-31 entering the fourth where the Jacks continued to outscore the Beavers and pick up the win.

Holden led the Jacks with 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double on the night. Jake Gabbard and Jamond Harris both added 12 points and Stephen Rooklidge poured in 11 to give the Jacks four players in double figures.

Gabbard added a team-high four assists and was a standout on the defensive end, locking down Woodland’s Beau Swett and holding him to just two points on the night.

“He played great defense and guarded their best player…just did a really good job,” Key said.

Philpot led the Woodland effort with a game-high 24 points and connected on four threes on the game.

“He was just being aggressive and shooting with confidence,” Buck said of Philpot. “I was proud of the way he made decisions on offense. He really picked his moments and stayed within himself but was aggressive when he did decide to go to the hoop or to shoot.”

Woodland’s defense that highlighted the first half came out a step slow out of the break to allow the Jacks to build their lead.

“The first three possessions we had a blown coverage and Cavin and those guys are good enough that they’re going to make you pay and they did,” Buck said.

The Jacks shots finally started to fall as they were able to take control of the game on both sides of the floor.

“We just started making shots and got comfortable,” Key said of the Jacks’ hot start to the third. “We ramped up our defense and we knew what was on the line.”

What’s on the line for the Jacks is the 2A GSHL league crown. After downing the Beavers Tuesday, R.A. Long (13-2, 11-0 league) is sitting just a win away from clinching the top spot and can do so on Friday when they host Fort Vancouver.

The Jacks aren’t looking too far ahead just yet, but they know they’ll want their starting center back come playoff time, which is why Ofstun wasn’t in uniform on Tuesday.

“He’s getting better and better right now,” Key said. “He’s getting really close to ready to go, but we’re still taking it day-by-day because the playoffs are coming up and we want him to be 100%.”

As Ofstun continues to heal, the Jacks have learned a thing or two in his absence despite a few miscues on Tuesday.

“Guys were making mistakes but you’ve got to play through it,” Key said. “Playing through some adversity and just kind of blanking out those mistakes and going onto the next play.”

Woodland (11-5, 9-4 league) now sits firmly in the fourth spot in the 2A GSHL as the look ahead to a home game against Hudson’s Bay on Friday with a bit more confidence after Tuesday’s performance.

“I thought we handled the pressure much better than we did against other teams like Mark Morris that like to get up in your shorts and be physical,” Buck said. “I was proud of that so that’s a step in the right direction.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.