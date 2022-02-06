2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long recalibrates, pulls away from Woodland

Having already clinched the 2A Greater St. Helens League crown on Friday night, R.A. Long focused on sharpening up for a postseason run in a 71-43 win over Woodland on Saturday.

Like their previous matchup last week, R.A. Long took some time to piece things together and Woodland took advantage of it by breaking off a 7-0 run to start the game.

“I looked over at my coaches and said ‘I’m not calling a timeout, they’re going to have to figure it out,’” RAL coach Jeray Key said.

The Lumberjacks managed to figure things out on the shoulders of Cavin Holden, who found a groove and finished the first quarter with 11 points, giving the Jacks a 15-10 lead.

Key said he let his team play due to the experience on the floor and his confidence that they could fight through the rough start, citing rough stretches against Camas and Canyon Springs in their only losses of the season.

“We’ve dealt with adversity all year…I just trust in my team,” Key said. “The sense of urgency is going to kick in and they know that they’ve got to start making some plays and you can do that if you’ve got a veteran team.”

Holden stayed hot and added another nine points in the second quarter, giving him 20 for the half and helping the Jacks to a 34-22 lead.

“Cavin carried us really in the first half, but in the second half it was the other guys,” Key said.

Holden gave the Jacks the lead, but he scored just four points in the second half as the rest of RAL’s roster took the weight from his shoulder. RAL outscored the Beavers 20-6 in the third quarter to erase any doubt, entering the fourth with a 54-28 lead.

Holden added five assists and five rebounds and knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 24 points and Jamond Harris tacked on 16 for RAL. Aaron Ofstun continued to work his way back from an ankle injury and added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“He’s getting better and better,” Key said. “He’s not 100%, but he was better tonight than he was the night before against Fort Vancouver."

Key said Ofstun is pain-free, and increased his time on the floor from Friday’s game to help get his basketball legs back underneath him before the postseason. In this extended time, Ofstun showed promise of returning to his dominant form he showed earlier this season.

“You could see his explosiveness was a little more back when he caught that ball in the post tonight,” Key said. “Getting back into his rhythm at this point.”

Beau Swett led the Beavers with 22 points and Dane Huddleston added eight for the Beavers.

R.A. Long (16-2, 13-0 league) has the 2A GSHL title in the bag, but don’t expect them to hold up on their final game of the year against rival Mark Morris at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Mark Morris.

Woodland (12-6, 10-5 league) sit solidly in fourth place in league with one last showdown with Ridgefield on the road at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0