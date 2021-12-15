2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long nears triple-digits in blowout of Bay

The R.A. Long boys basketball took its offense to a whole new level Wednesday at the Lumberdome, threatening to leave double-digits in a 96-54 win over Hudson’s Bay.

“Our ball movement is really good,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “Our guys are super unselfish and don’t care who scores the ball.”

Wednesday evening, there were plenty of points to go around. Reigning 2A GSHL Player of the Year Cavin Holden led the way with 30 points, and also filled out the statsheet with seven assists, seven rebounds, and six steals. Right behind him came big man Aaron Ofstun, who logged a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Senior guard Stephen Rooklidge scored 16 points and brought down six rebounds, and Jamond Harris added 15 points, five boards, and four assists.

The Lumberjacks’ lowest-output quarter was the second, when they only managed 19 points to go ahead 46-17 into the half. Coming out of it, they exploded for 30 in the third quarter alone, before dropping 22 in the fourth.

Four games into the season, R.A. Long (4-0) is averaging over 84 points per contest, and winning them by an average of over 40. The Lumberjacks will stay at home Friday to host Ridgefield.

