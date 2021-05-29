2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long keeps rolling with win over Columbia River

R.A. Long extended its winning streak to nine games with a 70-46 blowout of Columbia River on Friday in a 2A Greater St. Helen’s League matchup.

The Lumberjacks started with defense before their offense took over. In the first quarter, the Jacks held the Rapids to just six points to build an early lead before they opened the floodgates on offense with a 28-point outing in the second quarter to go up 41-26 at halftime.

The Jacks couldn’t replicate their scoring output from the second quarter, but they didn’t have to. They stayed strong on defense and still managed to outscore the Rapids in the third and fourth quarter for the win.

The Lumberjacks were playing most of the game without their big centerpiece in 6-foot, 7-inch Aaron Ofstun, who only played one quarter due to a hip injury he sustained against Woodland. In his absence, Wayne Keegan stepped in to fill the role and scored 15 points for the Jacks.

Cameron Holden led the way with 20 points for RAL, which had five scorers in double digits. Jamond Harris and Cavin Holden each added 10 points, and Ofstun also scored 10 in his one quarter of work.

R.A. Long (9-1) looks to extend its win streak to double digits when it plays Hockinson at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, in Brush Prairie.

