2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long goes back to routing ways against River

There was neither weariness in the R.A. Long boys basketball team’s locker room nor a letdown in the cards, as the Lumberjacks capped off a stretch of three games in three days with a dominant 82-35 win over Columbia River in 2A GSHL play.

After going through the ups and downs of a buzzer-beating win on Thursday at Ridgefield, and a come-from-behind Squirrel Bridge City Showdown victory on Friday, the Jacks went back to handling their business the way they’ve done so often this season. Outside of their previous two matchups, the Lumberjacks’ closest league game was decided by 36 points. Saturday’s 47-point victory was their seventh by more than 40.

Once again, junior Cavin Holden led the way for the Lumberjacks, dropping a 20-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

Behind him, sophomore Lonnie Brown Jr. added 17 points, matching his season high. Stephen Rooklidge scored 15 points, and Jamond Harris made it four Jacks to crack double figures with 14.

Jaxon Cook had eight points and also brought down 10 rebounds, playing as RAL’s lone big body. After Aaron Ofstun played more than expected against Mark Morris on Friday, the R.A. Long coaching staff decided ahead of time to keep him out from the back-to-back scenario.

R.A. Long (12-2, 10-0) will get some much-deserved rest before opening up a three-game week at Woodland next Tuesday.

