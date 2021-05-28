2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long controls all aspects against Woodland

WOODLAND — R.A. Long put on a near perfect display of basketball in a 66-24 win over Woodland on Thursday in a 2A Greater St. Helen’s League game.
“Perfect” is a term rarely used by coaches, but it might be the best way to describe the first quarter for the Lumberjacks. The RAL offense hummed to the tune of 19 points, but the defense was even more impressive. The Jacks didn’t allow a single bucket in the first quarter to build a huge advantage from the start.
“We played really well, came out with some intensity right away and held them scoreless in the first quarter,” RAL coach Jeray Key said.
RAL’s defense finally relented and allowed 13 second-quarter points, but the offense turned up the pace and scored 26 of its own to build a nearly insurmountable 45-13 lead at halftime.
The Jacks starters played the first few minutes of the second half, but Key called off the dogs and got fresh faces some varsity action.
“It’s nice to be able to get these other guys in that work hard every day,” Ket said. “It’s good for them to get those minutes.”
Aaron Ofstun and Cavin Holden continue to lead the charge for the Jacks as they both totaled 16 points on the night. Jamond Harris poured in 14 points and Cameron Holden added 11 to give RAL four scorers in double-digits.
Dane Huddleston led the Beavers with six points and Cole Logan added four.
Key was pleased with the performance across the board and couldn’t find many negatives from the game.
“I thought we did everything pretty well,” he said. “We ran our sets well, we played defense pretty well, rebounded pretty well…I just thought that we did a pretty good job for everybody who came in it was just an all-around game tonight. Don’t get too many of those.”
The win continues R.A. Long’s impressive win streak that has been alive since the second game of the season after dropping the opener to Fort Vancouver.
“We’re feeling pretty good about it, we’ve won eight straight,” Key said. “But I don’t think it’s something we’ve really talked about, I think we’re kind of just looking for the bigger picture of it all. Just trying to take it one game at a time right now.”
R.A. Long (8-1) had a tough test as they hosted Columbia River at 7 p.m., Friday, at the Lumberdome.
“We can’t think about the first time that we beat them, we have to get ready for a battle and go with this game (Friday) at home,” Key said.