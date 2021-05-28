2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long controls all aspects against Woodland

WOODLAND — R.A. Long put on a near perfect display of basketball in a 66-24 win over Woodland on Thursday in a 2A Greater St. Helen’s League game.

“Perfect” is a term rarely used by coaches, but it might be the best way to describe the first quarter for the Lumberjacks. The RAL offense hummed to the tune of 19 points, but the defense was even more impressive. The Jacks didn’t allow a single bucket in the first quarter to build a huge advantage from the start.

“We played really well, came out with some intensity right away and held them scoreless in the first quarter,” RAL coach Jeray Key said.

RAL’s defense finally relented and allowed 13 second-quarter points, but the offense turned up the pace and scored 26 of its own to build a nearly insurmountable 45-13 lead at halftime.

The Jacks starters played the first few minutes of the second half, but Key called off the dogs and got fresh faces some varsity action.

“It’s nice to be able to get these other guys in that work hard every day,” Ket said. “It’s good for them to get those minutes.”