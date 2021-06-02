2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long clinches GSHL title with 10th straight win

BRUSH PRAIRIE — In a season unlike any other, the R.A. Long basketball team has made sure it’s one to remember. On Tuesday, the Lumberjacks beat Hockinson 89-56 to secure the top spot in the 2A Greater St. Helens League. RAL coach Jeray Key said capturing the league title outright is something that hasn’t been done for at least 30 years for the RAL program.
“It’s a good feeling,” Key said. “I told the guys to enjoy the moment right now. These are those moments you live for. When you make history, live in the moment for a little bit.”
It’s been a long and uncertain road to even get a chance to play this year, but the RAL supporters will no doubt be satisfied with the team’s success once given the chance.
“Winning a league championship isn’t about just me or the current players,” Key said. “It’s about the Lumberjack community and the past players and coaches like (former head) coach (Rally) Wallace and alumni who have helped lay the foundation and build this program over the last few years since I took over. It’s a great day to be a Lumberjack.”
After dropping the season opener, the Jacks have now rattled off 10 consecutive wins, their latest thanks to a dizzying display of offense against Hockinson.
RAL wasted no time getting started and jumped out to a 26-10 lead in the first quarter. The Hawks couldn’t catch up in the second as the Jacks posted a nearly identical 25-10 score in the second quarter to take a 51-20 lead at the half.
Hockinson came out of the locker room with 18 third-quarter points, but the Jacks weren’t ready to slow down yet and posted another 20-plus point quarter to take a 72-38 lead into the fourth before clearing the bench and starting the league title celebration early.
The Holden brothers, Cavin and Cameron, led the way on offense for the Jacks with 17 points apiece. Cavin has been one of RAL’s leading scorers all year and Cameron has come on strong during the most recent stretch of games and regained his All-League form from last season.
“Cameron Holden, these last five or six games, he’s pretty much just started taking over,” Key said. “He got off to a slow start on the season, but now he’s come along,”
Jamond Harris added 13 points for the Jacks and Wayne Keegan was also in double-digits with 12.
RAL’s big man — 6 foot, 7 inch Aaron Ofstun — played limited minutes due to a lingering injury. In his place, Keegan and Jaxon Cook stepped in to help out. Cook finished the game with eight points and eight boards for the Jacks.
Key said it was an “all-around game” as the Lumberjacks stayed in sync on their win streak.
“We’re just playing really well together,” Key said. “All these guys, they like playing together. They share the ball, they defend really well and they’re shooting it really well. They’re just having fun and I think that’s the biggest thing…they’re playing for each other, they’re not playing for themselves.”
R.A. Long (10-1) now looks ahead to Washougal at 7 p.m., Thursday, In Washougal. Key said the Jacks aren’t ready to rest on their accomplishments just yet.
“Even if we’ve won first place already, it’s all about competing and wanting to win every game,” he said. “We’re not satisfied and we still have a lot of work to do.”