2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long clinches GSHL title with 10th straight win

BRUSH PRAIRIE — In a season unlike any other, the R.A. Long basketball team has made sure it’s one to remember. On Tuesday, the Lumberjacks beat Hockinson 89-56 to secure the top spot in the 2A Greater St. Helens League. RAL coach Jeray Key said capturing the league title outright is something that hasn’t been done for at least 30 years for the RAL program.

“It’s a good feeling,” Key said. “I told the guys to enjoy the moment right now. These are those moments you live for. When you make history, live in the moment for a little bit.”

It’s been a long and uncertain road to even get a chance to play this year, but the RAL supporters will no doubt be satisfied with the team’s success once given the chance.

“Winning a league championship isn’t about just me or the current players,” Key said. “It’s about the Lumberjack community and the past players and coaches like (former head) coach (Rally) Wallace and alumni who have helped lay the foundation and build this program over the last few years since I took over. It’s a great day to be a Lumberjack.”

After dropping the season opener, the Jacks have now rattled off 10 consecutive wins, their latest thanks to a dizzying display of offense against Hockinson.