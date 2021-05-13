2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long bounces back, dominates Columbia River

VANCOUVER – R.A. Long bounced back from a tough overtime loss to Fort Vancouver and put on a dominant display in a 58-35 win over Columbia River in a 2A Greater St. Helen's League boys basketball matchup.
The Lumberjacks got their offense rolling early with efficient shooting from long range that netted four first quarter 3-pointers. Two of RAL’s deep balls came off the hot hand of Jamond Harris.
“If you see a couple go in early it’s a good feeling,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “It’s hard to go on the road and shoot really good on another court, so when it got going we felt pretty good about it.”
The Rapids looked poised to bounce back in the second period, recording the first four points of the quarter to cut the RAL lead down to seven. But the Jacks responded in a big way and finished the quarter with a dozen consecutive points, holding the Rapids scoreless for nearly the final five minutes of the half.
A 3-pointer from Cavin Holden got that pivotal run started. Aaron Ofstun controlled the paint and ran the floor in transition for back-to-back buckets highlighted by a slam dunk in transition to swing all the momentum in RAL’s favor. The run was capped by Cavin’s older brother, Cameron Holden, who made back-to-back buckets with time winding down in the half.
That burst pushed RAL’s lead to 19 with the scoreboard reading 32-13 at halftime.
Key said RAL’s goal was to play fast on the offensive end, but he gave most of the credit to his players on the defensive end of the floor.
“I praise our defense,” Key said. “We held them to 13 points in a half. Any high school team, no matter what, if you can hold them to 13 points that’s pretty good defense no matter what.”
The Lumberjacks picked up right where they left off in the third quarter and kicked things off with an 8-2 run. A 3-pointer from Harris late in the quarter gave RAL its largest lead of the game entering the fourth quarter up 46-20.
If there was any sliver of hope for Columbia River to come back in the fourth quarter, those hopes were summarily dashed by Cavin Holden when he sank back-to-back 3’s in impressive fashion. The first came from five feet beyond the 3-point line. On the second, Cavin channeled his inner Steph Curry, turning around high-fiving the Lumberjacks bench before the shot even fell.
“I’ve done that against Mark Morris last year and I wanted to do it again,” Cavin said with a laugh.
Ofstun led the Jacks in scoring and on the boards as he tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds for RAL. Cavin Holden finished with 15 points, all of which came from beyond the arc, and finished 5-for-9 from long range. Cavin also added five rebounds and dished out a team-high five assists.
RAL held all Columbia River players to single digits as Nico Valdez led the Rapids with eight points and Max Sturtevant added six.
After allowing 72 points to Fort Vancouver in an overtime loss last Saturday, Key said the focus in practice has been all about defense.
“Our last game we gave up 72 points, so I don’t even think we ran an offensive play these last three or four days in practice," Key said.
Thursday, that practice paid off as they held the Rapids to single-digits in each of the first three quarters, including just four in the second period.
Ofstun said RAL’s multiple offensive weapons allowed them to put their attention on defense.
“We have a whole bunch of shooters and scorers so we’ve been working on a lot of defense and stuff to get our all-around best game,” Ofstun said.
Key agreed that the scoring options allow for flexibility in the Lumberjacks’ system.
“We’re just not one dimensional, it’s a good feeling,” he said. “We can shoot the ball but we can also get the ball inside... I don’t think we’re going to have the same leading scorer every single game.”
The Jacks look ahead to a busy schedule that will have them play four games over the course of the next week, including a rivalry affair against Mark Morris next Wednesday. Key said the win is huge for RAL’s confidence moving forward.