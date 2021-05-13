2A Boys Basketball: R.A. Long bounces back, dominates Columbia River

Key said RAL’s goal was to play fast on the offensive end, but he gave most of the credit to his players on the defensive end of the floor.

“I praise our defense,” Key said. “We held them to 13 points in a half. Any high school team, no matter what, if you can hold them to 13 points that’s pretty good defense no matter what.”

The Lumberjacks picked up right where they left off in the third quarter and kicked things off with an 8-2 run. A 3-pointer from Harris late in the quarter gave RAL its largest lead of the game entering the fourth quarter up 46-20.

If there was any sliver of hope for Columbia River to come back in the fourth quarter, those hopes were summarily dashed by Cavin Holden when he sank back-to-back 3’s in impressive fashion. The first came from five feet beyond the 3-point line. On the second, Cavin channeled his inner Steph Curry, turning around high-fiving the Lumberjacks bench before the shot even fell.

“I’ve done that against Mark Morris last year and I wanted to do it again,” Cavin said with a laugh.

