2A Boys Basketball: Olson sets long range record, Mark Morris stomps Hockinson

Braydon Olson carved himself out a spot in the Mark Morris boys basketball record book Tuesday during an 83-39 win over Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League action.

Olson connected on nine 3-point attempts to set the single-game mark in Monarchs’ history, eclipsing the former mark of eight long range connections in a game formerly held by Chris Prather and Nate Millspaugh.

Olson scored 22 of his game-high 36 points in the first half to help the Monarchs bang out a 20 point lead. One quarter later, Olson had 14 more points and Mark Morris had pushed the game into running clock territory with a 77-38 lead heading into the final frame.

“Our pressure defense and up-tempo offense wore them down,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “We did an exceptional job of making the extra pass and finding wide open looks.”

It was senior night at Ted M. Natt Court and the Monarchs faithful turned out for a proper sendoff for Corbin Jensen, Carson Ness, Edgar Gonzalez, and Rome Hendrickson.

“Nice night for our four seniors who have been great leaders,” Bakamus said.

It wasn’t all poor returns for Hockinson, though, as Wyatt James found success on the block against the Monarchs’ undersized front line.

”Their big kid did have some success at the basket but we would have needed a ladder to guard him,” Bakamus said.

Mark Morris (13-6, 11-3 league) is set to play at Washougal on Friday as they work to remain in third place in the 2A GSHL.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.