2A Boys Basketball: Ofstun slams the door, R.A. Long sweeps Mark Morris

Earlier this season, R.A. Long’s towering center Aaron Ofstun hobbled his way onto the floor to play Mark Morris. He ran up and down the floor, scored a bucket and did what he could as the Lumberjacks won a thriller at the Lumberdome.

Ofstun’s come a long way in terms of recovery since then, and he put it all on display on Tuesday night, helping the Jacks slam the door shut on the Monarchs in a 75-63 win to cap a perfect season in 2A Greater St. Helens League play and complete a rare season sweep of the Monarchs.

“It’s still a healing process to be honest,” Ofstun said. “I’d say I’m about 80%, but I’m just so glad to be able to move again. Just playing through the first Mark Morris game it was painful. I could barely do anything.”

Ofstun could do just about everything on Tuesday. He forced attention in the paint, dished to teammates when double-teamed and helped the Jacks keep the Monarchs at an arm’s length for most of the night.

“Having Ofstun back at — not full — but it looked like he was at full speed tonight I can tell you that,” RAL coach Jeray Key said.

Ofstun poured in 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, consistent enough that the Monarchs couldn’t string together multiple scores without Ofstun having his say. He set the tone early, blocking three shots in the first quarter on his way to five swats for the game.

The 6-foot, 8-inch center also nabbed nine boards, earning high praise from MM coach Bill Bakamus in the process.

“Aaron was healthy, Aaron was assertive, Aaron showed what kind of player he is,” Bakamus said. “He’s kind of the straw that stirs their drink. That’s not a diss on any of their other guys. They can play through him, he can overpower you. He has great footwork, finesse. His motor’s running, he’s smart and you put all those components together and that’s a pretty big mountain to climb.”

Both teams had their playoff situations figured out entering the night, so there wasn’t any added drama in that regard. Not that it was needed anyway in the rivalry.

“It’s a pride game playing them again,” Key said. “We knew we already had first place wrapped up, but we wanted to be playing our best ball going into Districts and this was a District game atmosphere.”

The Monarchs jumped in front on a 3-pointer from Rome Hendrickson on the opening possession, but RAL responded with a 9-0 run and the Jacks wouldn’t trail for the rest of the night and Mark Morris couldn’t cut the deficit lower than five.

“It was hard for us to put consecutive stops together or consecutive scores,” Bakamus said. “It really wasn’t necessarily a game of runs.”

In the first matchup this year, it was RAL’s Cavin Holden that had to spark the Jacks with 17 fourth quarter points to lead a comeback win. But on Tuesday Holden was RAL’s third leading scorer with 15 points — all coming in the first half.

The Jacks controlled the game well enough to not need Holden to step in and save the day, and that’s just fine with Holden.

“I don’t mind, I can have zero,” Holden said. “Aaron, Rook (Rooklidge), Jamond (Harris), Jaxon (Cook), they could all have 20 and I have zero and as long as we get a win I’m set.”

Holden also said the Monarchs were better equipped to slow him down, but with Ofstun back in the paint it cost them.

“They had a good game plan for me coming off the screen (with a) double team, but they had to pay for it,” Holden said.

When Ofstun drew double teams from the Monarch defenders, it opened up looks for the Jacks’ shooters. Holden benefitted, as did Harris, who finished with 19 points and dished out six assists for the Jacks.

“Honestly we had a pretty huge size advantage and when our guards were hitting shots they couldn’t double, they had to just pick their poison, either the shots or the inside,” Ofstun said.

Bakamus saw it the exact same way.

“You run into a predicament of picking your poison,” he said. “We were trying to take away some of their perimeter and their post. We doubled their post and wanted to shade to their shooters, but Aaron just does a good job of getting the ball to somebody.”

Harris’ contributions also caught the eyes of the Hall of Fame coach as he used his speed to burn defenders with drives while also kicking in __ threes.

Though the Monarchs struggled to seriously threaten RAL’s lead in the second half, they hung around for a while thanks in large part to the play of Kobe Parlin. Parlin finished with 22 points for MM, finding ways to sink tough shot after tough shot.

“I really applaud what Kobe is doing,” Bakamus said. “He’s a natural point guard, but because of lack of maybe size or maybe trying to get creative, but he’s embraced a nice mid game and he’s embraced a nice inside game, which will only help him down the road.”

Braydon Olson tacked on 18 for MM in the loss.

The win marks the fifth in a row for RAL over MM, which brings them one shy of tying their longest win streak over the Monarchs in the history of the rivalry.

Now both teams turn their attention to the postseason.

R.A. Long (16-2, 14-0 league) will host the winner of the Shelton and Columbia River pigtail play-in game at the Lumberdome on Saturday as the top seed from the GSHL in the District Tournament.

The Jacks are wiping the records clean as they prep to make a deep run into the playoffs.

“We’ve got to take it a game at a time. Everybody is 0-0, there’s not going to be any easy games. Just trying to stay focused, stay locked in.”

Historically, the Jacks aren’t used to making long runs, with their last trip to the State Tournament coming in 2008. In fact, the last time the Jacks made the big dance, Key was wearing Columbia blue and playing for coach Bakamus. Despite the short history, it hasn’t stopped the Jacks from aiming high and having to sit out of last season’s District Tournament has only fanned the flames.

“I’m just thinking about going to State,” Holden said. “With what happened last year, we got COVID and got shut down, (we’re) very, very excited.”

Mark Morris (14-7, 12-4 league) enters the postseason as the third seed from the GSHL and will be on the road at EvCo No. 2 seed W.F. West at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

With put-up or shut-up time coming soon, both coaches were happy to cap the year at Ted Natt Court in a playoff-like atmosphere.

“The Civil War is a unique game,” Bakamus said. “It’s unique to this community. There’s an inter-city rivalry. Sports brings out such a great passion. It was on display tonight on both sides.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.