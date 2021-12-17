2A Boys Basketball: Ofstun drops 30, R.A. Long blows out Ridgefield

This time around, the rim-shakers came last.

The R.A. Long boys basketball team had started with ferocious defense, built the lead with solid play in the post, and stretched it out with perimeter shooting. The only thing missing from the Lumberjacks’ domination of Ridgefield was the highlight reel slam.

With just over two minutes left in the third quarter, Cavin Holden helped fix that, putting a breakaway chance off the high backboard, right into the hands of a trailing Aaron Ofstun for the alley-oop. Thirty seconds later, the two hooked up again for another dunk, and the reels started rolling for real in a 80-44 all-around shellacking that’s become trademark for these Jacks.

“This group of guys, we love playing with each other,” Ofstun said. “Most of us, we’ve been playing over COVID multiple times every weekend. We just have great chemistry, it’s just amazing.”

The night began with the Spudders coming into the Lumberdome second in the 2A GSHL, perfect in league play, with a narrow win over Mark Morris. It ended with slam dunks, spot-up 3-pointers from NBA range, and a statement made by the boys in red, white, and black.

“It’s fun to coach them, RAL coach Jeray Key said. “But the biggest thing is how unselfish they are. They don’t care who scored. Cavin (Holden) has been averaging 25 a game right now; I don’t know if he even had 12 or 15 points, and he didn’t even care, getting assists, playing his defense, and everybody was still happy.”

Holden ended up with 13 points, as a matter of fact, third on the statsheet to Stephen Rooklidge’s 16 and Ofstun, who led the way with 30 points in a dominating effort.

Jamond Harris, Jake Gabbard, and Jaxon Cook all added six points.

As a team, the Lumberjacks shot 55% from the field. Five RAL players hit multiple 3-pointers — led by Rooklidge’s three.

And the whole way through, they did it in the free-flowing, improvising style that nobody in the GSHL has been able to slow down, let alone stop.

With a list of set plays that sits in the single-digits, according to Ofstun, Key lets his players by and large dictate their own movement and choices. The results have certainly been positive; the Lumberjacks have cracked 75 points in all five of their games so far, with the closest margin of victory coming by 32.

“These guys play a lot of basketball, so I trust their IQs,” Key said. “When I know that I’ve got to get a set play in there because I want something certain and I like it, I do, but we’re hard to scout for when you have to call a play but there might be a different option we’re going to get out of it… When these guys are good with the ball like that, and I trust their playmaking, it benefits us.”

On the other end of the court, though, the story was different, though the success was the same. The Lumberjacks forced five turnovers in the first four minutes of play, and eight in the first quarter, prompting two early Ridgefield timeouts — one just 40 seconds in, another three minutes later. The Spudders’ first shot to make it to the hoop and not be an airball came six minutes in.

At the end of the night, R.A. Long had forced 19 turnovers and scored 11 points in transition, capped by Holden’s alley-oop to Ofstun.

“Props to Coach Key… He had them drawn up to a T,” Ofstun said. “We knew all their plays, we were helping out where we should. They wanted to go baseline, so we just cut that off and doubled them.”

After only scoring seven points in the first quarter, Ridgefield started to find a bit more offense going forward, but by then, R.A. Long was already too far ahead to be challenged.

The lead hit 20 points for the first time five minutes into the second quarter, and was up to 30 briefly before halftime. The Lumberjacks opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run, with 12 of those points coming from Ofstun, kicking off a 14-point quarter for the senior post.

Oftsun’s night ended with one last slam with three minutes to go in the fourth, capping off a 10-for-15 outing from the field, with a pair of 3-pointers, a host of finishes in the post, and the three dunks late.

“He’s 6-foot-8, and he’s got so much potential it’s crazy,” Key said. “The kid’s so smart, he just keeps getting better. He can score on all levels. He can hit the mid-range, he can go down low, he plays above the rim, he can step out — something he’s really been working on this summer. He can take it off the rebound and take it all the way to the hoop. He’s just an all-around player, and it’s a blessing to have him.”

R.A. Long (5-0) will go into Christmas break alone at the top of the 2A GSHL standings. The Lumberjacks are set to return to play on Dec. 27, taking on Lakeside (Seattle) at Fort Vancouver.

