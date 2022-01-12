2A Boys Basketball: Monarchs survive late surge by Washougal

After three quarters of play Tuesday night the Monarchs were ready to unlace their ankle braces and let the dogs bark. The only problem was the Panthers weren’t ready to quit clawing.

That combination of factors led to a heartburn finish for the Mark Morris faithful as Washougal turned a 17 point deficit into a barnburner on Ted Natt Court with the Monarchs escaping with an 80-78 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball action.

Kobe Parlin did everything in his power to keep the home team on the right side of the margin, posting a game-high 31 points. That output included 26 points in the first half

“We jumped out ahead early and Washougal closed the half on a 14-2 run,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “We extended the lead up to 17 in the second half only to withstand a big comeback.”

The defensive end was where Mark Morris ran into problems, though. Sam Evers put up 26 points for Washougal while Tucker Kneipp and Holden Bean put up 16 and 14, respectively.

Washougal put up 30 points in the fourth quarter alone during their comeback bid.

“Not the kind of defense that I expect out of our team that is for sure,” Bakamus said. “We played hard and scored the ball easily but our matador defense was definitely on display tonight. We need to sure that up if we are going to be successful the remainder of the year.”

Playing without Deacon Dietz and Dossen Morrow the Monarchs needed help in the scoring column. It was a need which Rome Hendrickson and Braydon Olson were more than happy to oblige, dropping in 19 points each.

“I will give the kids credit we were without some key players and the players that played extended minutes did a nice job,” Bakamus said.

Mark Morris (7-3, 6-1 league) was supposed to play R.A. Long later this week but COVID-19 in the Lumberjacks’ camp forced a postponement of the rivalry game. The Monarchs are set to play at Hudson’ Bay on Saturday at 2 p.m. for their next contest.

