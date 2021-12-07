2A Boys Basketball: Monarchs bully Hudson’s Bay in return to kings court

The Monarchs are playing on some brand new hardwood this year on Ted Natt Court following a renovation project. If they keep shooting like they did in an 83-25 win over Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday night they’re going to need some new nets, too.

Mark Morris knocked down nearly 72 percent of their shots from inside the arc and cashed in 40 percent of their long range attempts on their way to their first win of the season in their 2A Greater St. Helens League opener.

The home team started heating up early with 23 points in the opening quarter and fully caught fire coming out of intermission when they put up 25 points. By the end of the quarter the Monarchs led 68-25.

“We only had seven turnovers tonight. I was very happy with that considering the pace of the game.” MM coach Bill Bakamus noted. “That was a vast improvement over our last game. We’d kind of talked about that at practice.”

Deacon Dietz led MM with 21 points and Kobe Parlin added 15. Braydon Olson and Rome Hendrickson joined the double-digit party with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

“Rome didn’t miss a shot the whole entire game,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said.

Morrow led the Monarchs with six rebounds and Olson dished four assists to help keep a rich mix of boys in blue involved.

But for all the balanced scoring, which saw a total of nine players put the biscuit in the basket, it was the Monarchs’ defense that won the night. After allowing 14 points in the opening quarter MM never allowed the Eagles to hit double digits again. That lockdown included just three second half points for Hudson’s Bay punctuated by a fourth quarter shutout.

“Our kids just played a full 32 minutes of full bore energy and just played with an incredible amount of enthusiasm and intensity,” Bakamus said. “I think it was just kind of overwhelming for Bay.”

Mark Morris (1-1, 1-0 league) is set to play at Ridgefield on Thursday before taking their talents south of the Columbia River for a romp with W.F. West at the Moda Center on Saturday.

“Talent-wise, they’ve got all the pieces,” Bakamus said of the Spudders. “I expect nothing less than a good ol’ fashioned donnybrook in the farmlands of Ridgefield.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.