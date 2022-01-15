2A Boys Basketball: MM beats Bay by 26, still has plenty to work on

VANCOUVER – Twenty-six-point wins don’t often feel like escapes, but the Mark Morris basketball team had one of the rare exceptions, holding on to beat Hudson’s Bay 78-52 despite a tough showing in the second half that didn’t necessarily appear on the scoreboard.

“I kind of felt that there were some defensive breakdowns, and we weren’t necessarily containing guys, and we were not doing a good job of blocking out in the first half,” said MM assistant Steve Kloke, who stepped in for an absent Bill Bakamus as head coach. “That just seemed to magnify itself in the third quarter.”

The Monarchs still took a 20-point lead into the break, running out to the tune of 13 transition points on eight takeaways. Early in the second quarter it all came together for MM, which blasted off for a 14-2 run to blow the lead out to 26 points less than halfway through the period.

Even when Hudson’s Bay got itself a good possession and a bucket the Monarchs still beat them down the floor, with Dossen Morrow going long and getting the ball for a transition basket off the inbounds pass.

“Once we get our transition going offensively, I think that does also help us in the half court,” Kloke said. “But when we don’t have good transitions, (we don’t) have half-court execution, and then we don’t block out and contain. It’s kind of bipolar, for lack of a better term. When it’s bad, it’s bad, and when it’s good, it’s good.”

The good turned bad to start the third quarter. Takeaways disappeared, keeping Mark Morris in its half-court set. And when the rhythm went right for the Monarchs, they still had trouble hitting anything but iron.

After shooting 54% from the field in the first half, Mark Morris’ clip plummeted to under 24% in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Eagles took advantage of the Monarchs’ inability to set up a press, getting into their half-court offense quickly and cashing in on enough shots – and offensive boards – to cut into the lead.

“That’s their open style of play; they want to get you one-on-one, they want to swing it, they want to drive and kick,” Kloke said. “And we just had guys that were turning their heads.”

But as much as things looked to be turning in Hudson’s Bay’s favor, the Monarchs made their stand in the fourth quarter to keep the lead in double-digits. The Eagles cut it to 11 points on a putback with less than five minutes to go, but MM responded, with Carson Ness knocking down a clutch three-pointer, and Deacon Dietz getting two straight offensive rebounds before drawing contact on the lane for a three-point play.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs’ defense found its footing late, holding Bay to just three points in the final four minutes and letting MM salt it away at the free throw line.

“I am proud that the guys shared the ball a little better in the fourth,” Kloke said. “We seemed to finish the game on a more positive note than what the third quarter was.”

Kobe Parlin paced Mark Morris with 21 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Deacon Dietz added 16 points, and sophomore Braydon Olson notched a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Dossen Morrow added nine boards in the post to go along with six points, while Jacob Hammond brought in five boards in extended minutes off the bench.

After the game, though, Kloke’s focus was on the rebounds the Monarchs didn’t get, especially on the defensive glass, leading to second- and third-chance points for the Eagles.

“It’s just a lack of attention to detail,” he said. “Blocking out and rebounding are choices.”

Mark Morris (7-1) remains in a tie for first place in the 2A GSHL. The Monarchs are scheduled to cap off the Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute at LCC on Monday with the event’s headliner, taking on Tumwater.

