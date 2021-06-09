2A Boys Basketball: Millspaugh ties school record, Mark Morris beats Black Hills to advance to the District Championship

In a season where normal has been thrown out the window, Mark Morris has still found a way to play its best basketball at the right time. That time just happens to be June instead of March.

On Wednesday, the Monarchs dominated Black Hills in every aspect of the game in the District IV boys semifinals. Nate Millspaugh led the charge and tied a school record with eight three pointers in an 88-45 win for the Monarchs.

“For me, just confidence and guys were finding me…guys were getting me the ball and we were finding the open guy,” Millspaugh said of his shooting performance.

The win shows just how much, and how rapidly, the Monarchs have grown in this shortened season. On May 26, the Monarchs traveled on the road to play Black Hills and eked out a 60-58 win over Wolves. The Monarchs flipped the script in a big way with the 43-point win on Wednesday.

“I just think it’s our overall team growth mentally,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “We just have a different approach than we did at the beginning of the season or even midseason. We’ve fine-tuned some things that we want to do both offensively and defensively.”