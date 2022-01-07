2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris turns defense to offense and vice-versa in win

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The Mark Morris boys basketball team showed flashes of just how dangerous it can be Friday evening, pulling away from Hockinson with multiple blitzes in an 85-61 win during 2A GSHL play.

When things were going right, it all came together for the Monarchs, turning defense into offense, and offense back into defense.

The first such run came late in the first quarter, when — after MM slogged out to an 11-9 lead — Deacon Dietz ripped the ball from a Hawk’s hands coming down the court and took it the other way for a layup. On the very next possession, Kobe Parlin did the exact same thing. Those two lay-ins kickstarted an 11-0 run on five straight made field goals on five consecutive MM possessions, as the Monarchs matched six minutes’ of stagnant offense in under two.

“That‘s why execution is so important,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “When you execute, you make the extra pass, and you see the ball go in the rim, it gets you energized defensively. When you get energized defensively it becomes an open-court game.”

And after a slow second quarter, the Monarchs stayed in that open-court groove for nearly the entire second half.

It started with Mark Morris’ press and perimeter defense. Coming into the matchup as the smaller side — as they will be in just about every game this season — the Monarchs swarmed to the ball, recovered, and swarmed again, and the Hawks never really figured out how to handle it.

Mark Morris forced 34 turnovers on the evening, including 13 in the third quarter alone. Many of those were simply a matter of an MM defender ripping the ball from an opponents’ hands, or jumping simple point-to-wing passes.

“I just think it disrupts the flow,” Bakamus said. “We’ve had teams do that to us, so we know what that feels like. If you can disrupt a team and make them catch the ball in a little different area than they want to catch it, it kind of skews the angles and spacing and works to your defensive advantage. Our kids this year have really bought into playing good defense and making it a priority. I think that was pretty evident tonight.”

The takeaways led directly to 18 points in transition for the Monarchs, who only turned it over 14 times themselves. Even when they didn’t take the ball straight to the hoop, the visitors found good looks at the hoop more often than not, shooting 49% from the field and 63% from inside the arc.

A big piece of that was senior Kobe Parlin. The junior wing led all scorers with 25 points on the night, shooting 11 for 14 and going 5-for-5 at the free-throw line. Thirteen of those came just in the third quarter, when the Monarchs exploded for 31 points.

“I thought Kobe was a warrior scoring the ball in the second half and rebounding,” Bakamus said.

And just as the defense fed the offense, so too did it go the other way. When the Monarchs scored and forced the Hawks to inbound the ball, their press forced their hosts into all sorts of trouble.

It all came together to open the second half, after Bakamus let his team know his feelings in full detail following a nine-point second quarter.

“I brought it to their attention that we needed to be more crisp and more decisive,” he said. “I’m not one for a lot of flamboyant plays and missed opportunities, and we just addressed the fact that we want to be a really good passing team. And I think in the second half we did that.”

It started with back-to-back 3-pointers, before Parlin went on a tear, hitting five straight buckets to make it 46-22. Off the last of those, the Monarchs stole the inbounds pass and quickly got it to Braydon Olson, who drilled another three. With Hockinson completely out of sorts, Dietz snagged the ensuing inbounds pass and took it to the rim, and suddenly MM’s lead was 29.

“If you can score the ball, it helps your defense,” Bakamus said.

Dietz finished with 17 points of his own. Olson added 13 points, and Rome Hendrickson scored 10.

The win keeps Mark Morris (7-3) in a tie for second place in the 2A GSHL with Ridgefield; both teams currently sit a half game behind R.A. Long, whose program is currently on pause.

