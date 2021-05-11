2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris traps Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER – A consistent offensive performance helped lead Mark Morris over Fort Vancouver on Tuesday in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game that saw four Monarchs score more than 15 points.

After building a two-point lead in the first quarter, the Monarchs found their groove on both sides of the ball in the second quarter and outscored the Trappers 21-10 to go up double-digits, 37-24, at halftime. Kobe Parlin and Deacon Dietz combined for 13 of MM’s 21 points in the quarter.

Fort Vancouver, playing without star Kahlil Singleton, rattle off 20 points after making adjustments at halftime, but the Monarchs kept pace and took a ten-point advantage into the fourth.

The Monarchs saved their best for last as Parlin and Dietz once again led the offense that hung 22 points on the Trappers in the fourth. The duo each scored eight and combined for 16 in the quarter to give the Monarchs plenty of cushion by the final buzzer.

Parlin and Dietz led the Monarchs with 17 points apiece. Dietz also moved the ball around the floor with seven assists and had four steals on defense.

“Deacon Dietz had an excellent game off the bench,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said.

Parlin was also strong on the boards as he grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.