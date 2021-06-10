2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris thrashes W.F. West for District crown

“The other was just the unselfishness of making the extra pass, the extra play,” he said. “When you have talented kids that can score the ball, you have a tendency to basket hunt, but when you have a group that can cohesively work together like these guys…it was just a really good sense of feeling good about playing for each other.”

Bakamus was the last to cut the nets as the players and students gathered around the hoop to celebrate. He was proud of the way his outgoing seniors — who graduate on Saturday — played to finish the year.

“I’m going to remember this senior class for just how much they stuck with it,” he said. “We get a new player in Nate who is very dynamic and he fit in great. I’ll just kind of remember this whole group as being a true bond of friends. When you have friendship on the court, it can propel a team to great heights and it showed during this District Tournament.”

Fans that were fortunate enough to attend games this season may have noticed that Bakamus took a step back from some coaching duties as assistant Steve Kloke stepped up to carry more weight on the sideline. Despite the change, Bakamus has every intention of being back on the bench next season.

“I just got a little bit of a hiccup with my health and I’m going to take care of that,” he said. “I’m pretty long in the tooth and I expect to be long in the tooth next year. I cannot say enough about my staff, and it’s not just because I’ve had to take a little bit of a less-stressful approach.”

