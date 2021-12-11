2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris overcomes Bearcats' height on Blazers’ court

PORTLAND — It’s hard to act like you’ve been there before when you’ve quite literally never stepped foot in said space. Sure, some of the Monarchs players have probably been to a Portland Trail Blazers game before, but the arena looks much different from the seats looking down than it does from the hardwood looking up.

On Saturday, the Mark Morris boys basketball team needed about 10 minutes of game time to adequately adjust to their surroundings before putting the squeeze on W.F. West for a 57-45 win in a non-league boys basketball contest at the Moda Center.

“Spacing. It’s an NBA court. You have an NBA three-point line and it’s easy to tell kids that they’re supposed to play with their heels to that line but all their life they’ve been playing with their toes to it,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said about the biggest difference for his players as they tried to find their way at the Moda Center.

Over the years Bakamus has taken his teams to battle in caverns like the Tacoma Dome and Key Arena. Every time, things play out similarly.

“Depth perception is always going to be an issue, but you can’t do anything about that. It’s just spacing,” Bakamus said.

Mark Morris guard Kobe Parlin, the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, echoed the same sentiment on the court in the moments immediately after the Monarchs downed the Bearcats in a rematch of last season’s District IV championship tilt.

“It was kind of cool, the atmosphere and the big court," Parlin said. "There was a lot of running, definitely. I think it gave us more space to drive and kick to our players.”

Leading just 10-8 after one quarter of play the Monarchs were scuffling a bit and seemed frustrated on both ends of the court as quick shots turned into scrambling defensive efforts. Meanwhile, W.F. West was steadily feeding their 6-foot 10-inch junior center, Soren Dalan, down on the block and to maximum effect. Pulling down a rebound on the first possession of the second quarter Dalan went right back up with the putback and tied the game.

That sequence was not to be unexpected considering every MM defender thrown his way gave up about ten inches to the hulking Bearcats post player. But not long after, the Monarchs seemed to remember the little things that are so foundational to their program.

They started handing the ball to the referee. They started pressuring the ball just enough to keep W.F. West out of sync. And perhaps most importantly, they started making the extra pass on offense.

“Just a little more patience," Bakamus said. “We’ve got some guys who are good with the basketball and they can be good with the basketball through the realm of a team concept. I’m not one to put restrictions on guys but I also understand that making the other team work on defense is a pretty important thing to do.”

Those components all came together with a little over a minute left in the first half when the Monarchs forced a low percentage shot out of the Bearcats and Parlin corralled the rebound before spinning and firing a football pass to a streaking Deacon Dietz on the sideline near half court. From there Dietz took three dribbles, cut across the key and went up for a one-handed slam that every kid who’s ever shot hoops in their driveway has dreamt of.

The dunk put Mark Morris up 27-18 and served to tighten their grasp on the game.

“It was pretty nice to watch,” Parlin said. “I like watching my teammates succeed and get what they want.”

Dietz and Braydon Olson each dropped in 16 points on the afternoon for MM. No other Monarchs scored more than two points in the game.

Afterward, as the Monarchs waited for their turn to enjoy the comforts of an NBA style locker room, Bakamus wasn’t as interested in his team’s offensive output as with the way they defended.

“If you’re going to be playing pressure defense it can’t be so haphazard to where you’re reaching and then your guy gets to the edge,” Bakamus explained. “You’re giving them an advantage because your defensive breakdown is allowing that.”

Once MM figured out how to pressure the ball wherever it went their prospects rapidly improved as turnovers led to fast breaks and Bearcats’ beast inside began to grow less comfortable in the post.

“We concentrated on not letting their big guy be a dominant force,” Bakamus explained. “They like to play through him. You know, we’re not the biggest team but when he got it we were like a bunch of hyper-active sand crabs in there. Just on him.”

That tactic worked to perfection for the Monarchs down the stretch as they held Dalan scoreless in the second half after allowing him to net ten points in the first two quarters. For the contest, MM held W.F. West to a 52 percent shooting percentage from inside the arc and just two makes from long range for a measly 18 percent clip.

Conversely, the Monarchs knocked down 73 percent of their two-point attempts.

Parlin credited teammates like Dossen Morrow (6’0”) and Jacob Hammond (6’3”) for helping to hold the bigger Bearcats in check while cleaning up on the glass.

“Dossen Morrow and Jake (Hammond) were getting our boards and helping us out a lot with our offensive and defensive rebounding,” Parlin said. “Once we take the post away things kind of work out for us.”

After suffering a 2A Greater St. Helens League loss at Ridgefield on Thursday, Bakamus was grateful for the opportunity to send his charges back out on the court in a low pressure situation. A win against a likely District tournament opponent was a nice feather in the cap, too.

“We got out of it what we needed and that was to get up off the mat after a tough loss,” Bakamus said. “After a tough loss it’s easy to feel sorry for yourself but we got off the mat and we needed that going into next week. Next week is all league.”

Mark Morris (2-2, 1-1 league) was set to play at Columbia River on Monday before heading to Woodland on Wednesday.

