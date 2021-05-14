2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris mixes it up, puts W.F. West in the twilight zone

Bakamus praised Jamison Watson on the wing and Ashton Harvey in the post for the little things they did to make life uncomfortable for the Bearcats on their home hardwood.

“I thought (Ashton) Harvey, even though their player (Dalan) scored a lot of inside points there wasn’t a time that he shot uncontested,” Bakamus said. “Jamison Watson defensively was a standout. He got down in his stance and made it tough on his man.”

With just a two-point lead at the half, and only a handful of practices tucked into their jockstraps, the boys in baby blue were still trying to figure out their paces on the offensive end when they returned to the court from the locker room. But after a few subtle shifts of positioning and a concerted effort to work their offense through the top of the post the Monarchs were off and running, or at the very least, they were shooting comfortably from open spots inside the belly of the Bearcats’ zone.

“Obviously it was a game of two halves as far as how we attacked their zone. Second half was more fluid. It was more precise,” Bakamus explained. “We got the gaps and the angles we wanted and it was more trial and error and sand-lotting. You’ve got some areas in a zone you want to attack and you get the right personnel in those positions and it can be beneficial.”