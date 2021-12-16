2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris locks in late, hands Woodland first loss

WOODLAND — After three quarters, Mark Morris and Woodland were even. Neither team found separation and they both found ways to slow each other down and frustrate the other on the offensive end of the floor. But when push came to shove, the Monarchs’ experience drove them to a 56-40 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League play while handing Woodland it first loss of the season.

With the score tied at 34-34 entering the fourth, Mark Morris flipped the switch. They clamped down on defense and found good looks on the other end of the floor to outscore the Beavers 22-6 in the fourth, including a 17-2 stretch to end the game.

MM had ups and downs on offense throughout the first three quarters, but Monarchs coach Bill Bakamus said it wasn’t any magic game plan or big change in strategy that helped the Monarchs close out the game. It was all about mindset.

“It wasn’t anything that we did,” Bakamus said, referring to the coaching staff. “They did it collectively, they figured it out on their own, which was really nice to see.”

Kobe Parlin was consistent all night for the Monarchs and saved his best for last, pouring in nine of his game-high 22 points in the fourth to help the Monarchs clinch the win.

“Once we figured out where we wanted to attack their matchup and their zone, we were able to get a little bit easier looks,” Bakamus said.

Braydon Olson worked his way through an off shooting night by his usually standards, but he was able to knock down two 3-pointers on MM’s late run and sink a couple of timely free throws to help ice the game. Olson's off night exemplified the way the Beavers were able to slow the Monarchs typically up-tempo attack, although he still finished with 14 points .

“They had a good defensive plan, we weren’t able to find our mark,” Bakaumus said. “I give my own guys credit too, because we held them to 40 points for the game.”

Olson’s strong finish is something that other players can look to for inspiration since the definition of “short memory” is still too long to apply to Olson’s mindset.

“Braydon’s a prime example,” Bakamus said. “He puts so much time into his game he doesn’t even know if he made the shot beforehand or not. He has no memory at all and it doesn’t bother him at all.”

The Beavers were able to keep the Monarchs in check for the first three quarters before things broke loose. After MM began the game on a 15-5 run, the Beavers clawed back and neither team broke away for long until the Monarchs in the fourth.

“Outside of the run to start the game I felt like both teams held their own and nobody really had a run there,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said.

The Beavers took their first lead of the game just before the half when Beau Swett nailed a 3-pointer with 1:22 left before the half. The next possession, Dane Huddleston dropped a deep ball home to extend the lead to four before MM’s Rome Hendrickson hit one of his many timely 3's to beat the buzzer and cut the Woodland lead back down to one. Hendrickson scored 12 points for MM, all on 3-pointers.

Buck pointed out turnovers and rebounding as the difference in the game. Woodland had just five turnovers in the first half, but surrendered the ball nine times down the stretch as MM built its lead. Similarly, after having the rebounding advantage at the break, the Monarchs took it back on their late run.

Buck hopes his team remembers how the game finished out when they attempt to rebound later this week.

“I think we were ready to be tested and be there in that moment,” Buck said. “We responded well mentally I feel like, it didn’t get too big, but definitely an experience in a big game against a tough opponent, it was a great learning experience I’d say.”

Drew Burns was the leader of the Beavers’ offense as he put in 15 points on the night and also nabbed seven boards and Swett added 13.

For MM, the late win shows growth, after facing similar situations earlier this season in close losses against Kelso and Ridgefield, the Monarchs found a way to break free and pick up the win this time around.

“They showed me some maturity,” Bakamus said. “They showed me some group maturity and collective thought process on how we wanted to go about what we wanted to do.”

On the other hand, the Beavers will have to bounce back after dropping their first game to this point.

“I think they’re a resilient group of guys, I’m not too worried about that,” Buck said. “We’ll take the good from it, which I thought we fought hard. We showed up, gave them all they could handle and that run just as easily could have been in our favor.”

Mark Morris (3-2) will close out the week at home against Fort Vancouver on Friday night. Woodland (3-1) will look to bounce back into the win column against Hockinson on Friday at home.

