2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris jumps on Woodland early

When Mark Morris and Woodland first met this season in December, the game was deadlocked for three quarters until the Monarchs pulled away in the fourth for a 16-point win.

Tuesday night’s rematch at Ted Natt court played out the opposite way. The Monarchs mauled the Beavers in the first quarter and the teams went back and forth the rest of the way, but MM walked away with a 74-54 win to sweep their 2A Greater St. Helens League opponent in the season series.

“That start, basically, is what won the game for us,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said.

Mark Morris got off to as close to a perfect start as any coach could draw up. The Monarchs attacked the Beavers’ ball handlers, picked passes and moved the ball around on offense to start the game on a blistering 18-0 run. Deacon Dietz scored seven of those 18 unanswered points with the help of some sharp passing from Kobe Parlin. When the dust settled, the Monarchs had a 25-6 advantage after the first eight minutes.

“That was as clean of a quarter as we’ve played,” Bakamus said. “The ball moved. We made the extra pass. Guys had their feet underneath them and they were all what I consider ‘A’ shots.”

The Beavers did manage to settle in and keep pace with the Monarchs after that first, but they didn’t make much headway until the fourth quarter. The MM lead hovered right around that 20-point lead for much of the remainder of the game, peaking at 24 in the second quarter before MM took a 39-18 lead at the break.

“I was proud of our resilience though,” Woodland coach Jesse Buck said. “We were in a hole down 21 at half and came out and fought hard, chipped away at it and played with pride.”

The Beavers managed to cut the deficit to 12 in the fourth, but the Monarchs responded to the threat and distanced themselves again down the home stretch.

“It’s a natural thing when you’re ahead by a lot to maybe rest on your laurels a little bit,” Bakamus said. “The intensity, the concentration, the communication falters and a team like Woodland, who plays with a great spirit, they were able to inch back in the game."

Four Monarchs were in double figures on the night, led by Braydon Olson’s 19 points. Parlin added 17 points and a game-high six assists and Rome Hendrickson was in form from beyond the 3-point line with 17 points on a night where he drained 5-of-8 attempts from deep.

“Rome Hendrickson was very, very steady,” Bakamus said. “He got some good looks and took advantage of it.”

Dietz finished with 15 points, 10 of which came during MM’s dominant first quarter, and added four steals and six rebounds.

Buck theorized that MM’s physical style of play, in addition to the refs allowing for a physical brand of basketball, contributed to the tough start for his squad.

“They were really physical and there was a lot of pressure,” he said. “I think it caught us off guard a little bit.”

The physical style of play threw a wrench in the Beavers’ plans early, but they were at their best when Beau Swett embraced the contact, attacked the hoop and dished to his teammates.

“I was really proud of Beau," Buck said. “He got bodied a lot more, faced a lot more contact than he’s used to for sure, and he played through it.”

Swett led the Beavers with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Cole Logan added 14 points for Woodland.

Mark Morris (11-5, 9-2 league) has its focus set on playing their best basketball as they reach the final stretch of the season before heading into the postseason.

“We’re just trying to find some momentum to where we’re peaking,” Bakamus said. “At this point in time you’re at game 16, you’ve got five games left. We want to start taking the next step to where we’re playing our best basketball. That first half was a step in the right direction.”

The Monarchs can use Tuesday's performance to build upon, especially with the effort they showed on both sides of the ball in the first half.

“If we could keep that and put it in a bottle and use it later, I think it would be to our advantage,” Bakamus said.

The Monarchs will look to uncork that bottle on the road at Fort Vancouver on Thursday before they finally get a chance to showdown with R.A. Long at the Lumberdome on Friday.

Woodland (8-4, 6-3 league) was set to work to get back on track at Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.

