2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris holds off charging Fort Vancouver, advances to District semis

Once Singleton got rolling in the second and third quarters, the rest of the Trappers fed off it and were able to claw away at the Monarchs.

“He’s got long-range, he has a mid-game and he can finish,” Bakamus said. “When he gets that confidence level high, everybody else feeds off it.”

The Trappers took the lead early in the fourth, but the Monarchs shut the door when it counted. Deacon Dietz keyed in on Singleton, the Monarchs communicated on defense and broke free from the Trappers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s a great basketball player and he can really shoot the ball,” Dietz said of Singleton. “I took on the assignment to face guard him the whole fourth quarter, because that’s what I knew I needed to do.”

A score from Ashton Harvey in the low post pushed the Monarch lead to nine with just a few minutes remaining. Then, with all eyes on him down low, Harvey found Dietz wide open in the corner for the dagger — an uncontested corner three to put the Monarchs up by 12 and put them out of reach of the Trappers. Dietz wasn’t just locking down singleton in the fourth. He tallied 11 of the Monarchs 23 points in the final period to spark MM on both ends of the floor.