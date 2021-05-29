2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris erupts on offense in win over Hudson’s Bay

The Monarchs used defense to fuel the response. MM forced turnovers on five consecutive Hudson’s Bay possessions and rattled off 11 straight points to take a 41-26 lead at halftime.

“We weren’t digging in and getting after it on D,” Bakamus said. “When we did, that was really the difference in the game because up until that point I kind of felt like we were going through the motions and letting them have their way offensively. Once we had good help, once we got a hand in the shooter’s face and got our hands on some loose balls and we were able to get out and run.”

Dietz exemplified turning defense into offense in exciting fashion when he jumped three separate passes and brought the hammer down on the fast break with three slam dunks on the game.

“We felt really confident kicking the ball up the floor and sharing it,” Harvey said of the Monarchs fast-paced approach.

The Monarchs continued to have success on the offensive end in the second half as they scored 19 points in the third and then erupted for their highest scoring quarter yet with 26 points in the fourth.

Joey Gordon and Isaiah David led the way for Hudson’s Bay. Gordon finished with 16 points to lead the Eagles and David added 14.