2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris erupts on offense in win over Hudson’s Bay

Mark Morris used aggressive defense to fuel an impressive offensive performance in an 86-58 win over 2A Greater St. Helen’s League opponent Hudson’s Bay on Saturday.
Four Monarchs finished in double digits en route to an 80-plus point effort on the offensive end.
“I think through the course of year, offensively, we’ve been somewhat consistent, which is always nice,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said.
Ashton Harvey led the way for the Monarchs with consistency in the key to the tune of 21 points. Braydon Olson added 17 for the Monarchs, nine of which came on 3-pointers. Kobe Parlin and Deacon Dietz were also in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
“Offensively, we have a multitude of guys that can score inside, that can slash, shoot the 3 and penetrate,” Bakamus said. “We have multiple actions on offense.”
MM wasted no time getting things going as they started the game with an 18-5 run to build an early lead. Braydon Olson helped spark the run with two 3-pointers in the opening minutes to get the Monarchs off and running. Hudson’s bay closed the gap before the end of the quarter as they scored the final six points, but MM maintained an 18-11 lead.
The Eagles looked determined to put up a fight in the second quarter. Hudson’s Bay connected on three shots from beyond the arc to help close the gap to just four points in the early stages of the second.
The Monarchs used defense to fuel the response. MM forced turnovers on five consecutive Hudson’s Bay possessions and rattled off 11 straight points to take a 41-26 lead at halftime.
“We weren’t digging in and getting after it on D,” Bakamus said. “When we did, that was really the difference in the game because up until that point I kind of felt like we were going through the motions and letting them have their way offensively. Once we had good help, once we got a hand in the shooter’s face and got our hands on some loose balls and we were able to get out and run.”
Dietz exemplified turning defense into offense in exciting fashion when he jumped three separate passes and brought the hammer down on the fast break with three slam dunks on the game.
“We felt really confident kicking the ball up the floor and sharing it,” Harvey said of the Monarchs fast-paced approach.
The Monarchs continued to have success on the offensive end in the second half as they scored 19 points in the third and then erupted for their highest scoring quarter yet with 26 points in the fourth.
Joey Gordon and Isaiah David led the way for Hudson’s Bay. Gordon finished with 16 points to lead the Eagles and David added 14.
Bakamus said he he’s happy with where his team is at heading into another busy week.
“I like the feel of what we’re doing,” he said. “We play with a good spirit, we play with a good enthusiasm and play unselfishly.”
Harvey said the game showed what the Monarchs are capable of when they play with confidence.
“We knew we weren’t just going to bulldoze them, but we knew we had to go out there and execute our things and this was a good game to prepare us for next week,” he said.
Despite steps in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball, Bakamus said it’s still a focus for the Monarchs.
“You’re never going to hold a team to no points, but we’re still kind of chipping away at a defensive scheme and at times we kind of get a little relaxed in that department,” he said.
He hopes that the offensive success can spark the defense as well.
“It’s more to refine our team and get to the point where we think that we’re a really good ball club,” Bakamus said. “It’s taking that confidence that we have offensively and having it translate into a defensive mindset.”
Mark Morris (8-3) now has another three game stretch that begins against Woodland at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Mark Morris. MM’s three opponents have them extra hungry heading into the week.