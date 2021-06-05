2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris caps regular season with blowout of Hockinson

As he’s mentioned before, Bakamus likes to see his team move the ball in transition to get the best look.

“If we didn’t get our initial attack in transition, we were able to get our secondary options with guys trailing and guys able to find each other,” he said. “We have a lot of weapons, and when you have a lot of weapons it’s nice for kids to recognize that they may be covered and you can get something just as good or better by passing to a teammate. Anytime you have unselfish play it always lends itself to a better product.”

Out of the locker room, the Monarchs were poised to bury the Hawks and then they did just that. Nate Millspaugh hit back-to-back 3s to open the half and sparked a 16-2 run to start the half. A few more makes from Deitz pushed MM’s lead to 30 before an 11-0 run through at the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter pushed the difference out to 40 to enact the running clock.

“We were just moving the ball and playing hard,” Millspaugh said of the Monarchs high tempo on offense. “Most of the game we were pressing and getting up on them and we were just setting the tone.”

