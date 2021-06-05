2A Boys Basketball: Mark Morris caps regular season with blowout of Hockinson

Mark Morris backed its way into the top seed for the 2A Greater St. Helens League as it enters the District Tournament after R.A. Long was forced to cancel its regular season. On Saturday, though, it looked every bit the part of a top seeded team in an 83-41 blowout of Hockinson on Ted M. Natt Court to finish the regular season on an emphatic high note.
Five Monarch players finished the game in double figures. Deacon Dietz led the charge from the jump with a game-high 28 points.
The Monarchs didn’t come into the game looking to waste any time. MM jumped out in front early and pushed the ball up and down the floor to the tune a 24-8 lead after just one quarter of play. Dietz started his big day early and sparked the Monarchs with 11 points in the opening period.
MM coach Bill Bakamus was understandably pleased with the way his team started on both ends of the floor.
“To be able to have a good transition game offensively, it starts defensively,” Bakamus said. “We were able to get a few steals, a few shots by Hockinson were deep in the clock, they were rushed. And then we were able to get out and fill our lanes and get our transition game going.”
The Monarchs continued to push the pace in the second quarter. Dietz added another 10 points in the quarter and Kobe Parlin dropped in seven for the Monarchs. Hockinson was able to find a rhythm from long range and connected on four 3-pointers in the quarter, but MM still extended its lead to more than 20, 45-24, by halftime.
As he’s mentioned before, Bakamus likes to see his team move the ball in transition to get the best look.
“If we didn’t get our initial attack in transition, we were able to get our secondary options with guys trailing and guys able to find each other,” he said. “We have a lot of weapons, and when you have a lot of weapons it’s nice for kids to recognize that they may be covered and you can get something just as good or better by passing to a teammate. Anytime you have unselfish play it always lends itself to a better product.”
Out of the locker room, the Monarchs were poised to bury the Hawks and then they did just that. Nate Millspaugh hit back-to-back 3s to open the half and sparked a 16-2 run to start the half. A few more makes from Deitz pushed MM’s lead to 30 before an 11-0 run through at the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter pushed the difference out to 40 to enact the running clock.
“We were just moving the ball and playing hard,” Millspaugh said of the Monarchs high tempo on offense. “Most of the game we were pressing and getting up on them and we were just setting the tone.”
Bakamus was right when he said the Monarchs had weapons. In addition to Dietz, Parlin and Millspaugh each scored 16 for the Monarchs. Ashton Harvey and Braydon Olson were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Hockinson’s Tyler Litle and Garrett Pearson were the only Hawks in double figures. Litle had 13 and Pearson scored 12.
The win marks MM’s sixth straight victory, most of which have seen the Monarchs put up big numbers on the offensive end. Bakamus credited the team’s commitment to hard work for finishing the year strong.
“It’s easy to get complacent near the end of the year,” he said. “I respect the fact that our kids have been very workmanlike in their approach. They’ve been focused during practice and during games on executing the game plan and it’s showing well when we come out and actually compete.”
Now, the Monarchs are riding high as they turn their attention toward the District Tournament after being thrust into the top seed in unusual fashion.
“It feels good,” Bakamus said. “During my time here…we’ve always maintained that there’s a certain way you want to be playing at a certain time of the season. The season is abbreviated, but it doesn’t diminish what we want to do from here on out. It’s the playoffs and it’s a new season.”
Millspaugh agreed that MM is playing some of its best basketball at the end of the season and credits the success to being unselfish.
“Ball movement,” Millspaugh said when asked about what is clicking for MM’s offense. “We’re communicating well, got to communicate a little more on defense, but we’re finding the open man and finishing well.”
Bakamus said the playoffs are a new challenge with little room for error.
“There’s probably two things that stand out,” he said. “One would be understanding how to be efficient, because District basketball and playoff basketball is different than regular season basketball. The ability to be efficient is going to be very key.”
Mark Morris (11-3) will host their first game of the District Tournament at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Mark Morris High School. The Monarchs will wait to see who their opponent will be as they face the winner of the opening round game between the conference’s fourth and fifth seeds.
“Right now, until we find out who our opponent is and we can dial in on that, I just want to enjoy the seniors,” Bakamus said alluding to Saturday’s senior night ceremonies. “I can’t say enough about this group of seniors because we’ve been at it since June. Riding bikes, running hills, running the lake. This has been 400-plus days that these kids have worked for this.”